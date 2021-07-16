A man who wasn’t able to speak since 2003 after a car accident left him paralysed at the age of 20 was able to express himself thanks to new revolutionary technology.

Neurosurgeons implanted electrodes on the brain surface of a 38-year-old man known as Pancho, and a software algorithm “learned” the patient’s speech patterns as he tried to speak.

Pancho, who the scientists called Bravo-1 for privacy reasons, was able to reach fifteen words a minute with 75 percent accuracy, enough for normal conversation.

The first full sentence he said was, “My family is outside,” scientists said.

A medical-first, the achievement was announced in a report on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"This tells us that it's possible," Dr Edward Chang, chairman of neurological surgery at University of California, San Francisco, who’s lab led the research, said.

"I think there's a huge runway to make this better over time,” he added, stating that normal speech is in the order of 120 to 150 words per minute.

People with paralysis commonly use devices that transcribe eye or head movements. Another commonly used technology is a device that allows leading a cursor with thoughts.

For the first time, a device allows brain activity to be measured into full sentences, without the need to spell words letter-by-letter. Chang Lab says their goal is to improve assistive neurotechnology by restoring communication that’s as effortless as speaking.