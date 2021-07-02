Some former Israeli intelligence chiefs have long urged Tel Aviv to address the Palestinian conflict sooner rather than later in order to bring a longterm political stability to the country they once served.

Under Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, relations between Israel and Palestinians have deteriorated further, turning any political resolution to the conflict into a distant possibility. The recent escalations in Gaza and East Jerusalem are adding fuel to the fire.

Israel’s stiff position against Palestine worries people like Efraim Halevy, the former Mossad chief, who has long been a critic of Netanyahu and his policies. In the past, Halevy has clearly stated that if Israel does not treat Palestinians on equal terms and allow them to live in peace, the Jewish state will have no peace at all.

“I do not think we will make any progress until that moment arrives, and I fear that it will take a very long time before it happens, if at all. And if it never happens, there will never be peace between us and the Palestinians,” Halevy said during an extensive interview in 2014.

“And if it never happens, we’re sentenced to a very long term of struggle,” the former Mossad chief added, referring to the fact that Israel’s survival based on oppressing Palestinians will amount to psychological imprisonment of sorts for Israelis. “But what will be the quality of our survival? I don’t know,” the 86-year old spy chief said.

Yoram Schweitzer, a former member of the Israeli intelligence community, who is now in a leading role in one of the country’s think-tanks, agrees with his colleagues like Halevy that Israel needs to find a way to settle down its issues with Palestinians.

“While many Israelis have many views, I think we should try to find a political solution to disputes [with Palestinians], the long-time conflict. I am part of it,” Schweitzer tells TRT World.

But he also adds that Israel could be part of a solution albeit without being threatened by Hamas or other anti-Israeli groups.

While the Israeli analyst says Israel should not be forced to accept a solution with Palestinians, Israel has been trying hard to bully Palestinians into submission for several decades.

Negotiating with Palestinians better than talking Iranians

Although Israel takes pride in its military prowess, its rival Hamas is growing in strength as well and its developing ties with Hezbollah and Iran are proving to be a worrisome aspect for the Israeli establishment.

As a result, fighting Hamas is fast turning into a dangerous business for Israel because it could potentially draw other political actors like Hezbollah into the conflict. Instead of fighting with a wide range of enemies backed by Iran, finding a peaceful resolution with Palestinians, primarily Hamas, sounds like a good idea across some part of the Israeli establishment.

When asked about this aspect, Schweitzer responded that Israel needs to reignite “political dialogue” with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is currently led by Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO).

But Abbas and his authority appear to be in shambles particularly after the Gaza fighting, which has further empowered Hamas and its positions. Schweitzer thinks that Hamas could also join talks if it quits armed struggle. “We should try to reignite the political dialogue. That’s something I totally believe in,” he says.

Halevy, the former Mossad chief, also believed that Israel needs to develop direct connections with Hamas. “My view has been the minority view over the years, but several officials in the General Security Service (GSS) have adopted those views since then,” he said during another interview in April.

Another problem: Palestinian citizens of Israel

The recent escalations showed Israel its limits in different dimensions from Hamas capabilities in Gaza to widespread protests in occupied East Jerusalem and West Bank against expulsions of Palestinian residents from neighbourhoods like Sheikh Jarrah.

But among all, demonstrations of Palestinian citizens of Israel in areas, where they lived with Jews side by side, concerned the Israeli establishment much. There was also some communal strife between Palestinians and Jews across the Green Line Israel.