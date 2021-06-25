It is now 5 years since the UK voted to leave the European Union. In Patricroft- a small town near Manchester, England- Peter Firth has witnessed a change in social attitudes since then.

“My neighbour’s been enjoying the hot weather. I commented on his tan and he responded by laughing and saying, ‘Yeah, you’d think I was a nigger’".

Firth was born and raised in Scotland. He’s been living in England for 12 years. “It might have been common to use racist language like that, openly, back in the 70s. But the drive behind Brexit was from old white English men who wanted just this- to make it ok to say stuff like this. People weren’t speaking like that 6 years ago. Today it’s the language that’s worsening, tomorrow it is going to be the behaviour”.

Firth’s brother-in-law, a single, well educated, middle class IT engineer in his late 30s, has recently started liking the videos of far-right nationalist Tommy Robinson and is now vehemently opposed to immigration, “particularly non-white immigrants”, because, Firth says, he thinks “they come here and change the culture”. “He’s a regular guy buying into this and I’m worried about how many others are falling for this nonsense”.

Flags

A ten-minute walk from Patricroft is the small, friendly and welcoming town of Eccles where, if smiled at, most people respond accordingly. Firth frequented the restaurants here before the pandemic. Though they’ve re-opened this summer he no longer visits the town. England’s football team is currently competing in Euro 2020. All the pubs in the town centre have draped their exteriors in English flags.

“Some of these flags will stay up well after the football now”, Firth laments. “We’re all going to have Englishness- which is inherently racist- shoved down our throats going forward. It’s the way the tide’s been turning and it’s what the powers that be want”.

Firth’s view is shared by many across Britain but doesn’t give the full picture. Next door to one of the pubs- whose clientele are all white- is a shop front displaying far more English flags than any other building. It is owned by Pakistanis.

Firth’s concerns, however, are not unjustified. UK Home Office data shows a rise in racist hate crimes in 2019-20 in England (and Wales), up 6 percent from the previous year.

But is a rise in racism the biggest factor behind increasing English nationalism?

“We tend to assume that nationalism is always about the hatred of difference but this is an unhelpful simplification”, says Simon Winlow, Professor of Sociology at Northumbria University and author of The Rise of The Right: English Nationalism and The Transformation of Working Class Politics.

“Elements of the population believe that unchecked immigration cannot be allowed to continue”. Winlow believes some of this is rooted in racism and is spurring nationalism but there is another crucial issue at play.

Scottish Autonomy

In 1999 Scotland was granted a devolved parliament and since then its autonomy has gradually increased. However, funding for Scotland’s public services still comes from UK wide taxpayers- mostly English citizens. Using this money the Scottish government provides free higher education and medical prescriptions. The UK government doesn’t provide such things in England and so many English people feel they are funding privileges they themselves are missing out on, breeding resentment.