Thirty minutes. That’s the time people in besieged Gaza have to collect their kids, photo albums, diapers, baby food, water bottles or whatever they can get their hands on before their homes are reduced to rubble. Many of them make it out with just their pajamas and slippers - you have to be careful about the glass shards from the previous raid.

As Israeli jets continue to target residential apartment buildings, some Palestinian families are sharing tales of horror and loss.

“They bombed two apartment buildings next to ours. My husband and three kids barely made out. They didn’t take anything with them,” says Youmna ElSayed, a journalist and mother of four.

She shared pictures and videos with TRT World that show a smoking pile of concrete and steel that once used to be a multi-story apartment complex on Mokhabrat Street in the Nasser neighborhood. The buildings were targeted on Wednesday afternoon.

“We spent last night under the dining table because it was the largest and safest thing we could keep our children under,” she told TRT World over the phone.

ElSayed has worked for TRT World as a freelance journalist.

More than 50 people, many of them civilians, have been killed since Israel started to bomb Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade for 14 years.

Up until now, Israeli officials have called the owners of apartment complexes, which are being hit by the Israeli military. Residents in the particular building and the area surrounding it are given between half and one hour to get out.

“People are running out in their pajamas. Because Muslim women use veils, they just put on their prayer gowns and come down to the streets,” says ElSayed.