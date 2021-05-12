After a decision to overturn a Supreme Court ruling, immigrants and refugees will be stripped of their right to object to deportation orders using a Judicial Review in the High Court, the Independent reported on Wednesday.

The change was announced during the Queen’s speech on Monday as part of a major reform of the asylum system and the Judicial Review bill.

The nearly 10 year old Judicial Review bill was allowing tribunal decisions regarding asylum, immigration, or human rights to be put forward before the court. Both the UK Home office or a court can make such decisions.

Around 700 Judicial Reviews were pursued each year, demanding to oversee the process to make sure the law had been correctly applied and the right procedures were followed while the deportation decision was being taken.

The success rate of these applications is unclear. “We are investigating how many of these cases result in a successful outcome for the claimant,” the Queen’s speech stated.

But the decision could land the refugees, who have won their claim in the High Court, in trouble, exposing them to the risk of deportation, the Independent quoted Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice, as saying.

“The government is taking legal rights away from people who need protection - with individuals deported to countries where they are at risk of harm or persecution. What does this say about us as a country?” she said.

For the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), the decision to overturn the Judicial Review bill is “a grave injustice, not least because the Home Office regularly gets decisions wrong”.

“People seeking protection in the UK deserve to have their voices heard, and their claims calmly and fairly assessed,” Minnie Rahman, the organisation’s campaign director said.

“These plans will deny refugees rights and status and leave many more people in limbo as the government's asylum return deals with third countries appear completely mythical.”