Tensions are running high in occupied East Jerusalem after hundreds of unarmed Palestinian civilians were wounded by Israeli forces over the weekend, provoking global condemnation and concerns that the unrest could spread further.

On Sunday, at least 10 more Palestinian civilians were wounded after Israeli police fired plastic bullets and sound bombs at them after dawn prayer.

The unarmed Palestinians were targeted after hundreds of them gathered between Masjid al Qiblatain and the Dome of the Rock Mosque inside the flashpoint compound and unfurled Palestine and Hamas flags. Hamas governs the besieged Gaza enclave.

They chanted slogans including "We are all Sheikh Jarrah" before marching towards Al Aqsa's Lion Gate and Bab Hutta Gate.

Transfers of some of the wounded to the hospital were delayed due to the police closing the Lion Gate to entries and exits for a short time, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

A plastic bullet hit the mouth of one of the wounded, severely hurting his jaw, it added.

Israeli police also detained some Palestinian youth.

According to an Anadolu Agency photojournalist at the scene, Israeli police, who were waiting outside the two gates, fired plastic bullets and sound bombs at the congregation leaving the compound.

Brutal aggression at Al Aqsa

The brutal violence by Israeli forces around occupied Jerusalem's revered Al Aqsa Mosque compound and the Old City, mostly at night, is the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by illegal Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

Some 100 Palestinians were wounded on Saturday, many hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades fired by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were wounded after Israeli police stormed Al Aqsa, Islam's third holiest religious site.

Violence by Israel on holiest night

Saturday's Laylat al Qadr (Night of Destiny) was a peak of the holy fasting month, believed to be the night when the holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of Palestinians packed Al Aqsa Mosque compound to hold special Ramadan prayers.

Israeli police set up roadblocks saying it wanted to limit access to the Old City, effectively preventing hundreds more from joining the prayers.

A bus heading to occupied East Jerusalem was stopped and some Palestinians were detained for questioning by police, an AFP reporter said, while hundreds of Palestinians marched on highways to the Old City.

"They want to stop us from going to Al Aqsa," said Ali al Komani, 40, outside the holy site.

The prayers at Al Aqsa were held peacefully, but protests flared elsewhere in East Jerusalem, in the West Bank and on the border between the blockaded Gaza and Israel, correspondents said.

Israeli mounted police deployed outside Damascus Gate, a key access point to the Old City of Jerusalem, as agents fired stun grenades at Palestinians.

Police said they detained nine people for "disrupting public order" and warned that "all means will be used to maintain calm."

Sheikh Jarrah evictions

On Sunday, Israel's Justice Ministry said it would delay a key Monday hearing in a case that could see Palestinian families evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

"In all the circumstances and in light of the attorney general's request, the regular hearing for tomorrow, May 10, 2021 (is) cancelled," it said in a statementfj, adding it would schedule a new hearing within 30 days.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favour of illegal Israeli settlers at the beginning of this year.

Police fired stun grenades and water cannon at protesting Palestinian civilians.

Khaled Meshaal, the head of Hamas' diaspora office, described the eviction in Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli authorities as "ethnic cleansing."