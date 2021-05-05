Ten years of war in Syria gave the world millions of refugees. Thousands have left everything behind, including documents concerning their identification, degree, and information on their birth.

As a result, a major bureaucratic barrier follows them wherever they take refuge. This time, it's in Lebanon where Syrian refugee children have been banned by the country’s Education Ministry from sitting school exams.

A lack of official documentation is cited as the problem, according to Human Rights Watch and the Center for Lebanese Studies.

For Syrian refugees, obtaining legal residency is the only way to remain in Lebanon lawfully, but the report says only 20 percent of those refugees were able to achieve this. Creating procedural obstacles and imposing such stringent conditions, the country’s bureaucracy is responsible for this grim reality, the report says.

Some school officials had asked children to provide documents, including one about residency, or face a ban from taking the exams despite having waived the requirement for proof of residency in previous years.

Under current circumstances, there is no guarantee that students who are required to take exams at the end of Grade 9 and Grade 12 will be able to take them - that is unless a last-minute waiver is issued. This may further compromise the education of Syrian refugee children in the country.

“Lebanon is undermining the hundreds of millions of dollars donors provide to educate refugee children by blocking them from taking school exams,” the report quoted Maha Shuayb, director of the Center for Lebanese Studies, as saying.