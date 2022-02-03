A court in a small coastal town of Bangladesh on Monday handed down death penalties to two police officers for their involvement in the extra-judicial killing of a retired army officer in a case that has riveted the southeast Asian nation. This is for the first time that law enforcers have been brought to book in the country for staging what they often term as “crossfire”.

Law enforcers usually justify “crossfire” or “shootouts” by saying that their use of firearms was retaliatory in nature and that a “gunfight” was initiated by the one killed or one of his/her accomplices. The cops, according to official versions, always fought in self-defence. Human rights activists, however, term most of the “shootouts” as “extra-judicial killings” and say these are blatant violations of all human rights laws.

Experts termed the verdict a “very significant one” as Bangladesh was rife with extra-judicial killings for the past-one-and-half decades because of which the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on Bangladesh’s elite police force — the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) — and seven of its current and former officials.

Since the US sanction on December 10 last year, no “gunfights” have taken place in the country between law enforcers and alleged criminals, The Daily Star — the highest circulated English daily of Bangladesh — reported.

The UK-based weekly magazine The Economist also said until the recent US sanction, any challenge to the current Awami League regime — which has been in power for the last fourteen years in Bangladesh — looked “nearly hopeless” but now the government is “rattled” by this sanction because of multifarious reasons.

Against the backdrop, such a verdict by the country’s judiciary whose independence is still a far cry is indeed a message from the executive branch that they are taking the US sanctions very seriously and are on a mission to clear their books, said experts.

Some analysts, however, are saying that the verdict, instead of representing a change of heart of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government, is probably a one-off incident as the murder pitted the country’s powerful armed forces against the police.

The murder and the verdict

The ex-major — Sinha Md Rashed Khan — was on the Prime Minister’s security detail. In 2018, he retired from the armed forces voluntarily to pursue his passion for travelling and filming documentaries.

On July 31 2020, at a checkpoint in Teknaf, near the border with Myanmar, which is notorious for cross-border drug smuggling, 36-year-old Sinha was killed by police inspector Liaqat Ali after being instigated and instructed by his superior Pradeep Kumar Das over the phone.

Both Ali and Das were given capital punishment on Monday.

The charge sheet in the case said Sinha had learned about Das’s role in the alleged smuggling of Yaba pills, an illegal narcotic that is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and he was trying to investigate it for his documentary film. The snooping by the ex-army officer angered Das who then instructed his subordinate Ali to keep an eye on Sinha.

At around 9 p.m. on July 31, Sinha was stopped at one of the several checkpoints that are in place to guard against potential militant attacks and to stop the illegal drug trade. Ali stopped Sinha’s car and pointed a pistol at him.

When Sinha stepped out of the vehicle with his arms above his head, Ali shot two rounds of bullets at Sinha. He took a step and then shot two more rounds, which brought down Sinha to the ground, the court statement said.