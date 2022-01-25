Yemen, the least developed country in the Arab world, is going through the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, but recent escalations between the Houthis and the UAE have shown that no party to the conflict has a willingness to end the country’s suffering.

Most recently, the Houthis targeted the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, in two different attacks with both ballistic missiles and drones. They also claimed an attack on the country’s commercial capital, Dubai, but the UAE authorities have not verified the Houthi claims.

Last year, the Biden administration announced an end to its involvement in the Yemen war on the side of the Saudi-led coalition, pushing the warring sides, Riyadh alongside its allies and the Houthis, to negotiate and reach an agreement to cease hostilities. But negotiations have not brought a resolution, instead, both sides have stepped up attacks.

Following the Houthi attacks on Saudi and UAE soils, the Riyadh-led coalition has intensified their fight against the Iran-backed rebels. On Friday, air strikes have killed dozens of civilians and also targeted a Yemeni detention centre, killing more than 80 people. The Saudi-led coalition denies reports over targeting the detention centre in Yemen’s Saada

“The UAE, which has avoided confrontation with the Houthis over the past couple of years, has suddenly deployed its allies to attack the Houthis,” says Sami Hamdi, a Middle Eastern political analyst and head of the International Interest, a political risk group,

“The 'Giants Brigade' has been making advances and gains against the Houthis which has caused much concern among the Houthi leadership,” Hamdi tells TRT World, referring to Abu Dhabi’s recent military engagement in two crucial locations, Shabwa and the oil-rich Marib.

This is a real change from the UAE’s disengagement from the Yemen conflict. As a result, the UAE-backed forces took over Shabwa, which is a crucial province for the Houthis to claim the entirety of northern Yemen, cutting the Iran-backed group’s supply lines in Marib. Those military setbacks angered the Houthi leadership, leading them to attack the Gulf country.

“The Houthis want the UAE to return to its policy of non-confrontation, and are firing missiles to pressure Abu Dhabi into doing so,” Hamdi says.

But why has the UAE changed its non-confrontation policy in Yemen?

Possible scenarios

According to Hamdi, there are three main political scenarios to explain the shift in conditions.

“The first is that the UAE wants to reinforce relations with Saudi Arabia,” he says. The Saudis felt alone in the Yemen war after the UAE decreased its engagement there. With their remobilisation of its ally Yemeni forces against the Houthis, Abu Dhabi might be sending a positive message to Riyadh. But Hamdi finds this scenario not very plausible.

“This is unlikely because Saudi and UAE have never disagreed publicly on Yemen in the manner they have on issues regarding Qatar, Turkey, and OPEC,” he says.