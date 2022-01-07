Despite Kazakhstan’s rich reserves of fossil fuels, which puts the country among the world's major producers, 75 percent of the country’s population does not have access to natural gas to heat their houses. With the advent of the new year, the country has also seen a 100 percent gas price hike on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The recent price hike angered ordinary Kazakhs, pushing them to protest the decision across the country. While the nation of 19 million suffers economic stresses, the country is also facing political pressures from both Russia and China.

The current protests could potentially transform the Central Asian state, but it’s not clear whether the transformation will make the country better or worse.

Let’s look at some of the major stakeholders involved in the growing unrest in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The Kazakh president is highly educated and speaks several languages including Russian, Mandarin Chinese and English. He has had a long diplomatic career and served in the Soviet Union’s embassy in Beijing until 1991, until the fall of the communist state.

Tokayev was also director-general of the UN Office at Geneva in the 2010s. He holds a doctorate in political science and has written numerous books on international relations.

After former President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down from power in 2019 following protests, many thought Tokayev, one of the country’s most notable diplomats and elites, would be the best candidate to replace him.

The events of the last few weeks are clearly testing that vision.

At the beginning of the protests, he appeared conciliatory, demanding the resignation of the government which functions under his leadership. Then, he also reversed price hikes, signalling he would implement social reforms.

But neither measure has worked as protests grew larger and more violent across the country. In some places like Almaty, the country’s largest city and its commercial capital, protesters even burned the mayor's office and looted restaurants and shops.

After seeing that the situation was getting out of control, Tokayev resorted to tougher measures, ordering his troops to shoot anyone on the streets “without warning”. It’s not clear what impact this will have as he has claimed that there are some “20,000 bandits” alone in Almaty.

Tokayev also invited a Russian-led peacekeeping force to the country, where there has been a steady rise of Kazakh-Turkish nationalism at Moscow’s expense, in recent years. There are claims that Russian special forces already helped the government clear out some Kazakh protesters in the Almaty airport. China also expressed support for Tokayev.

Kazakhstan is a country, where many Turkic nations including Turkiye’s Turks find an essential origin, considering it as their fatherland. As a result, many Turkish nationalists, who found the past Soviet rule in Kazakhstan as an uncomfortable fact, will dislike the presence of a Russian-led regional force under Armenian command.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the Organization of Turkic States’ term president, called for calm “to end the country's tension”, expressing solidarity with Kazakhstan.

The organisation also expressed its readiness to help the Kazakhs.

The old man: Nazarbayev

Protesters call the 81-year-old leader of Kazakhstan “the old man”, chanting slogans against him and his family. Nazarbayev is one of the longest reigning presidents of the modern era, leading Kazakhstan for three decades.

Nazarbayev’s personality is as complicated as the balancing act he must navigate between Russia and China, to survive in a difficult region.