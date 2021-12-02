Abu Jamal Abu Tuaimah’s eyes light up when he talks about olive trees and the festival that marks the beginning of harvest season in the Gaza Strip.

For a 60-year-old living in one of the most militarised zones in the world, occasions for unadulterated joy are rare. But every year come October, Tuaimah’s world becomes one of festivity and celebration. This is also the case for thousands of his fellow Palestinians. To them, the olive is not just a fruit but the leitmotif of an ongoing fight to live with freedom and dignity.

Around the olive plantations spread across Gaza, the harvest season transforms residents into bards, singers, and poets. What is usually tiring work becomes joyful family gatherings.

A day begins early in the morning as farmers and their families head to the groves and spend long hours working the branches of gnarled olive trees, shaking the fruits loose into baskets and onto tarps. They harvest by hand or with long, pronged sticks that can shear a branch clean in a single pass.

“Every year, we participate in the weeklong harvest festival. We absolutely relish this holiday, enjoying the novelty of meals with our families in the groves,” says Abu Jamal, from Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

“We divide ourselves into groups. Women prepare meals, tea, coffee and Saj bread, which they bake and cook on fire. One group is responsible for shaking the trees, others collect from the ground while others put the olives in baskets and tarps. While we work, we sing national songs and sometimes dance dabka while enjoying traditional Palestinian bread with olive oil and thyme along with the tea that has a special taste from being made on fire,” he adds.

Extending the branch until death

Palestinians consider the olive harvest to be as traditional as a Palestinian wedding. It offers revealing insights into the community’s culture and the deep connection they feel to their occupied land.

For Palestinians, the olive tree is not simply agriculture - it is directly related to their dignity and nationality. Some consider it to be the Palestinian identity card, a marker of history and even life. It’s seen in the virgin olive oil that Palestinians give as gifts and which is a staple of daily meals. They use this oil as a medicinal balm, rubbing it on the body to cure ailments. They manufacture soap from the oil’s waste; they carve curios from the wood of pruned olive trees. Moreover, they use the grindings from crushed olives as fuel for stoves.

Palestinians also use the branches of olive trees to symbolise peace. Singers, poets and even political leaders often refer to the olive branch when making overtures to cease hostilities.

Former president Yasser Arafat famously referred to the olive tree in his speech at the United Nations in 1974, when he pleaded, "Today, I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat: do not let the olive branch fall from my hand."

While Arafat extended the branch until his death, the Israeli occupation has continued to uproot and destroy olive trees to this day.

Farmers and their trees are subject to continuous Israeli violations. Olive gatherings have taken place in the shadow of massive land-grabs by the Israeli occupation as well as restrictions imposed by Israel on access to the plots that remain.

Settlers have been responsible for ongoing attacks on Palestinian harvesters and the vandalisation of trees. Human rights organisation B’Tselem has documented hundreds of cases of settler attacks on Palestinians or their property in the occupied West Bank.