In an interview with TRT World from her London residence, 89-year-old Saida Sherif’s poignant and courageous life story is one that unfolds from memories of the bloody Partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Only 15-years-old as India and Pakistan were on the eve of being declared independent nations in August, Saida’s life changed forever.

“It was in the evening, when a violent mob from the Hindu community barged into our big house called a Haveli in Delhi. Three men wearing a lungi (Indian attire) told my father to vacate our home within 15 minutes. We had no other choice, but to comply,” Saida recalls, while sitting in the guest room of her home in North Harrow.

"You all must now go to Pakistan, as we have come to live here,” the violent mob yelled at them.

Her father, Shamsul Haq, responded in a trembling voice that he had nowhere to go. That did not help. A woman came forward, grabbed the pram of Saida’s nephew Salam, and threw him on the floor saying, "this is mine now.’’

Violence had spread like wildfire, as frenzied mobs rampaged through the streets of Delhi, where she was born. Many other villages and towns also witnessed similar violence, accelerating communal and sectarian fault lines — 600 years of peaceful co-existence between Hindus and Muslims were destroyed.

In this precarious atmosphere, Saida’s family walked out of the house with some suitcases and took refuge at Humayun’s tomb - a tourist attraction in normal times, but then packed with thousands of people who had been uprooted, like them.

Refugees from the camp started to leave for Pakistan by train. However, many of them were massacred midway through the journey. Saida and her family finally left for Pakistan in a cargo ship as they could not find space on trains and finally reached Karachi.

“We had to apply tilak (a paste) on our foreheads and put on a saree (a traditional woman’s garment) to look like Hindus to escape to Pakistan. We hate Pakistan and Karachi. Delhi was beautiful and was called the city of gardens,” Saida said.

Married to a diplomat at 16, Saida would travel to Switzerland, the US and the UK. Her husband, Sherif Sahib, worked at the International Labour Organization, a UN agency. But that tenure would end after his contract was terminated and they had to return to Pakistan.

With Sherif unable to find a new job, Saida became the breadwinner of the family. While away in Canada, Sherif tragically died in a fire in 1969. By then they had three children and Saida had settled in London. After her spouse’s demise, her life went into turmoil, as she worked in various roles from a bank employee to a teacher.

But the world had yet to see her real strength.

‘Humanitarian jihad’

Fast forward to 1993, and Muslims were facing ethnic cleansing in Bosnia. Saida decided to take advantage of the summer break at Greenhill College in Harrow, where she was teaching, to visit the war-torn Balkans.

She was associated with the Convoy of Mercy (CoM), a charity organisation established to help the suffering children and refugees. CoM was established by Asad Khan, a British aid worker, who was earlier arrested by the Croats for distributing food for refugees in Bosnia.

After spending months listening to the stories of Bosnian victims, Saida decided to devote her life to refugees and war victims. She resigned from her teaching post at Greenhill College that same year.

“She has always been an independently minded and brave person. She has always had a sense of service to the community. It is also because of her own experience as a young person. She saw the partition of 1947. She knew what it meant to be displaced from your own home, to live in a camp, and what ethnic cleansing was about,” Saida’s son Jamil Sherif told TRT World.

“When Bosnia happened, there was an opportunity for her to do some practical help. That is how she joined the humanitarian jihad. It was not right for anyone to stand in their way,” Jamil said.