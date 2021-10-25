Sudan’s pro-democracy supporters felt optimistic about the country's future after the 2019 mass protests led to the ouster and arrest of its long-time dictator Omar al Bashir.

But it turned out to be short-lived optimism as Bashir's generals returned with a show of strength, arresting Sudan’s transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several top anti-military figures in his cabinet on Monday.

“The coup attempt timing coincided with the timeline of the civilians in the sovereignty council who were supposed to take the leadership of the council from the military council,” says Elsadig Elsheikh, a researcher with the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Sovereign Council is a body established in mid-2019 amid Sudan’s turbulent revolution, replacing the country’s Transitional Military Council (TMC), the country’s ruling military junta at the time after Bashir's ouster. The Sovereignty Council, which includes both civilian and military leaders, has powers including the prime minister's appointment.

“It’s fair to infer that the military junta is planning to shut down the peaceful transition of power and the peaceful transition toward democracy and civilian rule,“ Elsheikh, a Sudanese political analyst, tells TRT World.

Before the coup, there were pro-military protests across Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, demanding the resignation of the civilian government. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council and the country’s top military leader, should have given his chair to a civilian last February, according to the 2019 power-sharing agreement between civilians and generals.

But his term was extended to another year and was getting closer to its end. Ahead of the coup, he visited Egypt, where there were also anti-civilian government protests in 2013 against the country’s first democratically-elected president right before the country’s current general-turned-President Abdul Fattah al Sisi launched a coup.

“As the relations between the leaders of the transitional government, which is made up of civilian and military officials, have been strained, the pro-military protesters have demanded the dissolution of the transitional cabinet,” Elsheikh says.

Mayada Kamal Eldeen, a Sudanese academic, thinks that what’s happening in Sudan is “a political showdown” between generals and some civilian leaders, whose governance has made the country poorer under the pandemic measures, according to her.