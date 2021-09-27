The Taliban or students of madrasas, religious schools, are a byproduct of the anti-Soviet mujahideen movement which emerged largely from the Afghan peripheries against the country’s urban-based educated elites.

While they have been criticised for their problematic political views and practices, which are generally seen as a radical interpretation of Islam, the Taliban have shown some level of sophistication to have been able to continue their military operations for the last two decades against a central government backed by the US and its allies.

In many ways, the Taliban have stayed united and been able to navigate in the misty waters of Central Asia’s turbulent politics, dealing with various regional actors like Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran as well as the superpower US.

Here is a brief look at the Taliban’s organisational structure.

Rahbar Shura (Leadership council)

Rahbar is a Persian word meaning guide, and shura is an Arabic word for council. In Iran’s post-revolutionary political structure, the Shia-majority country’s supreme leader was also called Rahbar. The Taliban, a Sunni Hanafi group, are a Pashtun-dominated movement.

Some of the ruling power in the Taliban lies in the group’s Rahbar Shura. Most experts agree that despite being a consultative body, the Shura is influential in the process of deciding on who will be the Taliban government’s prime minister and other members of the cabinet.

“In some cases, the Shura is a consultation body. In some other cases, the Shura has different responsibilities and also some authority,” says Obaid Ali, an Afghan political analyst at Afghanistan Analysts Network. Among members, some will be more influential than others for various reasons, making “their views more acceptable to the rest of Shura members than others,” he adds.

“It’s some kind of cabinet. We can say that it’s the cabinet of the Taliban movement but in a different format,” Ali tells TRT World.

“The leadership council serves much like a government Cabinet running all the group’s affairs subject to the approval of the supreme leader,” wrote Abdul Sayed, an expert on radical groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The Taliban structure includes the rahbari shura, several subordinate shuras (during the insurgency these effectively served as different ‘corps commands’ e.g. Miranshah Shura handled southeast Afghanistan), as well as commissions which are basically like ministries - health commission, culture commission, military commission, and so on. Often led or assigned by members of rahbari shura,” says Ibrahim Moiz, a political analyst on the Taliban and Afghanistan.

But who elects Shura members?

The first Shura was formed by Mullah Mohammed Omar, the Taliban’s first supreme leader in 2002 after the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks, in Pakistan’s Quetta, according to Sayed. As a result, many called it the Quetta Shura.

Mullah Omar established the Shura to restore and deepen the Taliban’s reach across Afghanistan, according to Ali. All members of the first Shura were elected by Mullah Omar and after him whoever the supreme leader is has continued to elect Shura members, Sayed says.

It appears that the Shura was moved to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country. “It had its latest meeting in Kandahar. I heard that even before that its meetings were held in Helmand,” Sayed tells TRT World. Helmand is Afghanistan’s largest province.

Interestingly, the current Taliban government’s cabinet has 33 ministry posts, a number that appears to nearly correspond with the number of Shura members, which were estimated to be around 30. Out of 33, only three ministers are non-Pashtun.