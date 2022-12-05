Mohammed Abdullah decided to travel to Qatar from his hometown Sidi Bel Abbès in northwestern Algeria, early in November.

Although the 29-year-old Abdullah bought Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets, he skipped the sporting event and instead made a detour to Mecca, one of Islam's holiest sites.

“My target was to get to Saudi Arabia from Qatar and perform Umrah. I set my goal from the day I first read that Saudi Arabia was offering free Umrah pilgrimage visas to holders of the Hayya card,” he tells TRT World, referring to the photo-identity document given to fans attending the 2022 World Cup.

A ticket to at least one World Cup match is a prerequisite to acquiring a Hayya card.

Abdullah says he “didn’t hesitate even if I was short on my budget. I just wanted to get to Qatar to start my journey” for Umrah, the year-round pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

The annual Hajj is different and takes place once annually.

With the card, entry to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is visa-free.

Hitch-hiked on Salwa Road

It also allows visitors entry to the stadiums and free access to metro and bus transportation services on match days.

International fans attending the tournament can invite up to three non-ticketed fans. With that exception in mind, Abdullah called one of his friends and asked if he could invite him to Qatar as a non-ticketed fan.

“He agreed and added my name under his Hayya card,” Abdullah says.

He explains that going through an Umrah pilgrimage agency in Algeria could cost a minimum of $1,000, excluding food and other expenses.

With a Hayya card, the total estimated cost was about $500.