Sohel Parvez has little interest in the government’s annual budget as those numbers appear dry as dust to him. But every June, as the Bangladesh government declares the budget for the next fiscal year, Parvez, a chain-smoker, doesn’t forget to check one thing: whether the prices of cigarettes have increased or not.

Born and raised in the capital Dhaka, 36-year-old Parvez has witnessed how living costs in the city have risen sharply over the years. With earnings from a mid-level executive job at a local conglomerate, he has increasingly been finding it difficult to maintain a family of five — but tobacco expenses are something he just can’t cut down on.

“I’ve tried several times to quit smoking, mainly because of health reasons and partly because of the surging prices. But I just couldn’t,” Parvez told TRT World.

Much to his surprise, he has figured out one thing of late: cigarettes have become more affordable despite price increases if he compares the portion of his income he used to spend back then and now.

When Parvez first started earning twelve years ago, he used to spend nearly 20 percent of his monthly income on one-and-half packs of cigarettes per day. The cigarette brand he consumes used to cost Tk 120 ($1.19) per pack of 20 cigarettes at the time. In 2022, Parvez now needs to spend around 8 percent of his monthly income on the same pack even though its price has increased to Tk 220 ($2.18).

This happened because the government hasn’t imposed taxes on tobacco in accordance with the growth of the country’s economy, and people’s income and tobacco products are essentially made more affordable throughout the years, experts said.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), Bangladesh is one of the largest tobacco-consumingcountries in the world, with over 37.8 million (35.3 percent of the country’s adult population) consuming cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Back in 2015, Dr Nigar Nargis from the American Cancer Society did a thorough study on the affordability of tobacco products and she found out that the inflation-adjusted cigarette prices for all brands increased in Bangladesh at an annual rate of 6.9 percent between 2009 and 2014–2015 while during the same period, the per capita annual household income increased at an annual rate of 9 percent.

It indicates that the affordability here has increased at a greater rate than the price increase, thus lowering tobacco’s real price. In an email to TRT World, Dr Nargis said, she discontinued the survey after 2015, but data from alternative sources indicate that cigarette affordability in Bangladesh continues to increase between 2015 and 2020.

Faulty taxation structure?

Bangladeshi research and advocacy organisation Progga, which monitors the tobacco industry, has come up with another observation after it carried out a comparative analysis of the average price increase (in a one-year period) of essential commodities in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna in June this year, along with the prices of tobacco.

It found the average price of soybean oil increased by 45.18 percent in June 2022 compared with June 2021. There has also been a significant increase in the price of flour (44.63 percent), eggs (34.03 percent), lentils (25.43 percent), powdered milk (18.19 percent), broiler chicken (16.63 percent) and rice (12.5 percent) during the same period.

At the same time, the prices of different categories of cigarettes have increased by just 4.93 percent on average. The price of low-tier cigarettes — which are consumed by some 75 percent of the country’s smokers — has only increased by 2.56 percent, Progga found.

Executive director of Progga, ABM Zubair, told TRT World the main reason behind increasing tobacco affordability lies in Bangladesh’s faulty taxation structure. He pointed out the current cigarette excise tax is imposed with tiered ad valorem rates — a tax system that creates the incentive of switching down to cheaper cigarettes in response to tax and price increases.

Cigarettes are categorised in Bangladesh in four tiers and even though a uniform 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) is imposed on all categories, the supplementary duty (SD) varies from 57 percent in the lower price segment to 65 percent in the higher price segment.

“It basically means tax burden on the cheaper products, which is consumed by more people, is much lower than the expensive brands,” Zubair said.

Taifur Rahman, a tobacco economist and a former Bangladesh representative of the US-based Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) explained the problem further. Talking with TRT World, he said the ad valorem rate means the SD on tobacco is currently imposed as a percentage of the retail price per pack of cigarettes.