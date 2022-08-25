Twice abandoned by China, Nepal has formally awarded the West-Seti Hydropower Project and Seti River Project (SR6)—joint storage projects totalling 1200MW—to India’s National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) on August 18.

The projects will be a storage system that produces power all year round. Through its national grid, India will receive the power, either for its own use or for export.

The Chinese CWE Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation withdrew from the project in August 2018 because it was "financially unfeasible and its resettlement and rehabilitation costs were too high”.

Prior to then, Nepal did not renew China’s Snowy Mountain Engineering Corporation’s licence due to the company's inability to start the work "convincingly" for a whole decade in the mid-1990s.

Nepal has an estimated 83,000 MW power generation potential.

But the country has a huge power shortfall and only generates around 900 MW against a capacity of nearly 2,000 MW.

And although Nepal is currently selling 364 MW of power generated by six projects to India, the country produces surplus electricity during the wet season and not enough during the dry season, so a substantial amount of electricity is imported from India.

The 750MW West Seti and 450MW SR6 projects are spread over four districts - Bajhang, Doti, Dadeldhura and Achham in far-western Nepal.

The West Seti project is designed to produce energy all year long by storing extra wet season river flows in the reservoir and utilising this water to produce energy during dry season peak demand times (December-May).

But for years, Nepal’s electricity sector has suffered, mostly from governance challenges.

The single purchaser of electricity and the national electric utility, Nepal Electricity Authority, is regularly the target of political meddling.

Furthermore, factors other than scientific or economic principles frequently influence electricity rates and power purchase agreements.

Thursday’s development, analysts say, is also a political decision. It is an effort made by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to repair strained ties with India.

India imposed an unofficial blockade in 2015, stopping essential supplies to put pressure on Nepal to accept their suggestions for the new Constitution.

Nepal sought help from China, which immediately obliged. Since then, the India-Nepal relationship has been under stress.

“Whenever India has overplayed its hand, the bilateral relationship suffers,” Praveen Donthi, Senior Analyst (India) with International Crisis Group tells TRT World.

“The Hydroelectric Power Project will go a long way in mending the bilateral relationship,” Donthi adds.