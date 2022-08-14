Pakistan’s scenic district of Swat and its adjoining areas are once again becoming a hotbed for terrorists as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) affiliates have started to come out from the shadows and make moves on a bigger scale, locals say.

For the past month or so, armed men belonging to the TTP who allegedly gunned down dozens of civilians and security officials in recent months, are being regularly seen in the area, which has been at the centre of Islamabad’s successive military operations since 2009.

“There is fear among people. They don’t know what’s going on,” Jamal Abdullah Usman, a journalist who hails from Swat, tells TRT World. “Nobody thought they could ever return. But now they have.”

Usman says gun-toting TTP members frequenting the district’s streets have become a common sight in the past 20 or 25 days – an eyesore for much of the society.

“It is true that people are extremely scared. But they are making it clear that talibs are not welcome in the area anymore,” Usman says. “In clear contrast to the last time when the Taliban enjoyed people’s backing, now there is disapproval of their presence and an evident ideological divide.”

Swat is a part of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan where the Afghan Taliban seized power last year after ousting the Western-backed government in Kabul.

The Pakistani Taliban is not the same as the Afghan Taliban. These are two different entities with contrasting ambitions and their leadership has almost always varied, though many of their affiliates have shared close family ties.

The United Nations Security Council moved against the TTP in 2011, naming the group in its consolidated sanctions list, later imposing sanctions on its successive chiefs Mullah Fazlullah and Noor Wali Mehsud.

A UN report released earlier in February estimated that about 3,000 to 4,000 TTP fighters were regrouped in Afghanistan under the leadership of Noor Wali Mehsud, mentioning further that talks were ongoing regarding the fighters’ resettlement to Pakistan to reunite with their families under assurances of reintegrating peacefully into local communities.

Return of talibs

The Pakistani Taliban’s return caught attention of the media after Inayatullah Khan, a member of KP provincial assembly, submitted an adjournment motion in the assembly on the deteriorating law and order situation in the Malakand division, which neighbours Swat, causing a sense of insecurity among the citizens.

A day before the submission of the adjournment motion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a member of Senate, posted a gory video(TW: blood/gunshot) on his official Facebook page, showing members of Pakistan’s law enforcers under the custody of the talibs.

“Even after erecting border fences, establishing security check-posts and in the presence of the army and other law enforcers, how come the Taliban managed to take over most of the mountains of Swat,” he said.

It stands unclear at present whether the resurgence of some of the fighters in Swat is a part of any negotiation on part of Pakistani authorities, but what’s apparent is that the development comes at a time of political upheaval in the country.

On one hand, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is challenging the recently formed government of a coalition of some major political parties, while on the other, the country is facing a dire economic crisis amid depleting foreign reserves said to be just enough to cover two months worth of imports.

Khan, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said his party faces a direct threat from the TTP. “Many of my ministers and MPs (members of provincial assembly) are telling me that they are receiving threats from the TTP,” he said.

Khan had been a big supporter of a political dialogue with the TTP in the past.

The former prime minister’s acknowledgment of the threat was in line with what an opposition party member revealed during another press conference late last month.

Aimal Wali Khan, president of Awami National Party’s KP wing – Khan’s rival party in the province – made a shocking revelation, saying at least three PTI ministers, provincial chief minister and the former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser were already paying extortion money to the TTP affiliates.

TRT World made several attempts to approach Qaiser, but contact was not established. Other PTI ministers, too, haven’t yet come forward denying the assertion.

A leading Pakistani paper reported two weeks ago that industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors among other well-off people in the KP province received calls to pay extortion and those refusing to do so were attacked, often with grenades at their homes, businesses.

Tales of despair