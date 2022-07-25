Nationalistic pride is worth every ruble. And there is data to prove it.

More and more Russians now prefer to keep their savings in ruble, a recent survey has shown, as the Russian currency beat back Western sanctions to rise to a seven-year high against the US dollar.

“Russians consider the ruble the best currency for keeping money since 43 percent of respondents were in favour of it. That’s almost twice as much as in January, and 10 percent more than in March...,” a survey by job search service Superjob said.

Russian media group RBC said this level of confidence in the national currency is higher than the 15-year study average.

Only 12 percent of respondents now consider the dollar as the most appropriate currency for saving money, while only 5 percent consider the euro.

In January, before Russia launched the “special military operation” in Ukraine, the dollar was considered the best currency for keeping money by 23 percent of Russians, and the euro by 15 percent.

The survey was held among 1,600 representatives of the economically active population from all regions of the country.

Though the sample size is very low—to give an accurate picture—for a country with a population of 145 million people but it is indicative of the groundswell of nationalistic pride as Russians rallied behind President Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine.

The study says that the level of confidence in foreign currencies is now about the same as in April 2015, when their exchange rates collapsed sharply after rising in 2014. It is also the lowest level at any other time such surveys have been conducted.

The ruble has also been recognised by the world’s largest agency supplying financial and economic information to both professional financial market participants and individual businessmen.

In mid-May, Bloomberg named the ruble the best global currency in 2022 because of its growth against the dollar. The Russian ruble became the leader among 31 major currencies monitored by experts of the agency.

They explained that the ruble strengthened due to measures taken by the Russian government after the introduction of an unprecedented number of sanctions by the European Union and the United States.

The measures also include restrictions on Russian households from withdrawing foreign currency savings.

Market paradox

But surprisingly, between April and June 2022, Russians bought a record volume of currency on the stock exchange in the past few years—for 0.4 trillion rubles, according to a review of financial market risks, prepared by the Bank of Russia.

“Over a similar period in the previous three years, individuals also bought currency, but in smaller volumes—0.05, 0.2 and 0.3 trillion rubles in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively,” the Central Bank specified.

In total, 13 credit institutions, accounting for 77 percent of the assets of the banking sector of Russia, sold euros and dollars to the tune of 2 trillion rubles between April and June. And it was mostly the currency received by exporting clients. The regulator then recorded a steady inflow of foreign money into the domestic market, as a result of which the banking sector formed excessive currency liquidity.

However, it was the steady inflow of foreign currency into the domestic market, while maintaining the restrained dynamics of imports, that contributed to the strengthening of the ruble.