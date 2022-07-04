Folk music, they say, is a reflection of contemporary society. A chronicle of the times. An oral repository of facts that could one day, perhaps, become documented history.

And Palestinian musician Kokym’s iconic song, Zaffit El Tahrer, tells the story of his country in a searing tale of love and lament—a young bride’s plea to her groom that she does not want a ring, or dowry, or a wedding dress but a ‘free Palestine’.

For Palestinians living under the shadow of the gun, music has been the balm to soothe their bruised hearts and bodies over the years. It has also provided an outlet for their pain and anguish.

Now musicians are reviving old folk songs to tell and re-tell the stories of the past—in a style that would appeal to young Palestinians. “As a young singer, I understand the youth many of whom don’t know Palestinian folk songs. That’s why I want to present such music in a modern way, and at the same time using a local Palestinian dialect,” Kokym tells TRT World.

He is not alone in this venture as other Palestinians are also making music with the same goal.

Music is life

Music is an integral part of Palestinian national and social occasions, the songs reflecting the daily life of the common people. Just like folktales, proverbs and riddles.

Throughout Palestinian history, singing—especially by women—has been an integral part of weddings and harvest seasons and even for something as mundane as washing clothes or while going to collect water from springs.

Palestinian folk music is rich in poetic creativity and expression and hold a special place in society along with the traditional Dabkeh dance and clothing which are seen as markers of Palestinian identity.

Some of the folk songs, basically rural music passed down through generations, exist in several versions, and are marked by simple, modal melody with stanzaic or narrative verse.

In recent years, some Palestinian musicians have reintroduced some of the folk songs, whether singing with a slight change of the original melody or updating the lyrics.

READ MORE: SOL: A music group from Gaza re-imagining Palestinian folklore

Different style

Kokym is one of the foremost musicians to introduce this trend.

“The older generation found it a little hard to listen to folk songs being reintroduced in a different style. But we need to link folk with the new Palestinian generation,” says Kokym, a singer and songwriter.

Kokym calls his music ‘Fallahi pop’ where he uses the rural dialect of the al-Muthallath area, where Palestinian towns and villages are concentrated in Israel, to preserve a dialect that is slowly going out of circulation.