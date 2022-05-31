The European Union on Monday agreed to a sixth package of sanctions against Russia that will include a near-total ban on Russian oil imports to the bloc.

“We want to stop Russia’s war machine and cut the financing of Russia’s military capacity,” said the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, after late-night talks in Brussels. He said 75 percent of Russian oil imports into the EU will be immediately impacted, and that the ban was expected to cover 90 percent of all oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.

As part of the new sanctions package, the EU also removed access to Swift payments for Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, and banned three more Russian state-owned broadcasters. Michel also announced a new aid package of €9bn for Ukraine.

What will the embargo cover?

EU leaders reached a compromise that will exempt Russian oil transported through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic from the embargo. Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban had been the staunchest opponent of the plan since EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen first said EU countries should stop buying Russian oil by the end of the year.

On Monday evening, Orban told reporters “the pipeline solution is not bad” as EU leaders reached a compromise that the ban would only affect oil arriving by sea.

Russia currently supplies around 25 percent of the EU’s oil imports and 40 percent of its gas.

EU countries have so far not imposed sanctions on Russian gas imports, although Germany did put a freeze on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline running through the Baltic Sea and financed by Russian state-owned Gazprom.

Russia has requested that “unfriendly countries” pay for gas in Russian rubles and has cut gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland in response to their refusal to comply with the request. On May 31, Gazprom also cut supply to the Netherlands, whose wholesaler GasTerra said gas supplies wouldn’t be affected since the company had already bought gas elsewhere.

Von Der Leyen called the agreement “an important step forward.”