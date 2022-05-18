Tensions within NATO peaked earlier this week following Ankara's refusal to allow Finland and Sweden join the transatlantic alliance. The two Nordic countries' support to the PKK terror group has left a big question mark on whether their entry into NATO will become possible in the coming days, especially when Ankara has put forward its objections.

Here's a quick look into the role of Sweden and Finland in harbouring anti-Türkiye terrorism.

An exclusive report published in 2021 by Anadolu Agency revealed that Sweden was supplying weapons to the PKK terror outfit.

The terror group, as per the report, has targetted the Turkish security forces in Syria between 2017 and 2021 using more than 40 Swedish-produced AT-4 weapons as well as French or German anti-tank ammunition. A single-shot anti-tank weapon, AT-4 is one of the most common light anti-tank weapons across the world.

The AT-4 can be carried and used by a single person and has an effective range of 200 to 1,000 metres. It was designed to destroy or disable armed infantry vehicles and fortifications.

Turkish security forces seized the weapons during the operations against the PKK and photographed each one of them. The serial numbers that can be clearly read in the photographic evidence were shared with the Swedish government as well as global media. Yet, Sweden has failed to address the issue. It still owes an explanation to Ankara about how such high-intensity weapons ended up in the hands of the PKK.

According to the Anadolu Agency report, the PKK in Sweden has been generating significant income through illegal means, including theft, arms trafficking, drug dealing, and racketeering.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK office in Stockholm