Successive incidents in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria this week have raised fears that the Russia-Ukraine war could spill over into the small European country bordering Ukraine in a considerable escalation of the conflict.

On Tuesday, Moldova’s president Maia Sandu convened a meeting of the country’s Supreme Security Council after explosions on Monday and Tuesday hit a Russian-owned radio tower, a military unit and the security ministry. Sandu said “tensions between various forces” are interested in destabilising the breakaway enclave, but urged calm.

On Wednesday morning, the interior ministry of the so-called Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), Transnistria’s self-declared name, issued a statement claiming it had come under attack from Ukraine. According to the statement, “shots were fired from the Ukrainian side” towards the village of Kolbasna, located around two kilometres from the Ukrainian border. The town houses a stockpile of some 20,000 tonnes of munitions that date back to the Soviet era, guarded by Russian troops. According to the statement, it is the largest ammunition depot in Europe.

No army or armed group has claimed responsibility for the incidents. There were no reported injuries, but the blasts fuelled concerns that Moldova, a former Soviet republic, could be dragged into the ongoing conflict, further inflaming tensions on the doorsteps of NATO – of which Romania, its close neighbour, is a member state.

Regional spillover

Transnistria is a small, Russian-backed breakaway region in Moldova along its eastern border with Ukraine. It hosts a population of about 350,000, with Russians, Moldavians and Ukrainians representing its largest ethnic groups and around 30 percent each of the total population of the small unrecognized country.

Moldova has officially designated it as territory under Russian military occupation. The Council of Europe recognised it as such in a March 2022 resolution.

Moldova lost control of the territory in a short armed conflict in 1992, shortly after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It is one of the post-Soviet “frozen conflicts”, meaning they ended without a peace treaty. Transnistria has its own president, parliament, currency and military.