The Donbass region in eastern Ukraine has been a breaking point in the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

But tensions between the two grew further when Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday recognising the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

The decree signals an end to the seven-year peace deal known as the Minsk agreement, prompting a chorus of condemnation from Western leaders.

Putin also ordered his defence ministry to dispatch Russian forces on “peacekeeping duties”, defying Western warnings that such a step would halt long-running peace negotiations.

Here is a closer look at the territories and why they are at the centre of attention:

What is the history behind so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics?

The territories - collectively known as the Donbass - are run by separatist governments that seized control of the regions after overthrowing Ukraine’s pro-Kremlin president in 2014.

Russia also responded to the fall of the government by annexing Crimea.

READ MORE: Live blog - China, Iran urge restraint as Ukraine tensions escalate

Since then, more than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting in the Donbass region between separatists and Ukrainian forces.

The West and Ukraine accuse Russia of backing the separatists financially and militarily, a charge Moscow denies.

Russia has also granted passports to hundreds of thousands of people there.

Most of the 3.6 million people living in the territories speak Russian as a result of the migration of Russian workers after World War II in the Soviet era.

The region is divided into two separate territories under different controls: The Kiev-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and the Moscow-backed so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. Separatists control about one-third of the region along the border with Russia.