Taiwan has released a handbook on civil defence for the first time, giving citizens survival guidance in a war scenario as Russia's offensive in Ukraine focuses attention on how the island should respond to China's pressure.

The handbook issued on Tuesday uses comic strips and pictures with tips to survive a military attack, such as how to distinguish air raid sirens and ways to shelter from missiles.

"(We) are providing information on how citizens should react in a military crisis and possible disasters to come," Liu Tai-yi, an official of the ministry's All-out Defence Mobilisation unit, told an online news conference.

That would enable safety preparedness and help people to survive, he added.

He said the handbook, which draws from similar guides issued by Sweden and Japan, would be further updated with localised information such as the sites of shelters, hospitals and shops for daily needs.

READ MORE:US announces $95 million sale of missile defence support to Taiwan

Regional tension