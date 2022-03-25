As Russia's attacks on Ukraine are becoming more vicious, NATO leaders recently gathered to discuss their options regarding Moscow’s relentless onslaught.

On March 18, Poland, a NATO state, made a bold demand, asking NATO to send peacekeeping forces to neighbouring Ukraine and deter the Russian attacks. The statement raised stakes in the ongoing fight, signalling a debate in NATO on the possible intervention in Ukraine. The statement came a week ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit held in Brussels on March 24.

If NATO deploys a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, “then, of course, it would counter Russian troops. You would have NATO troops at war with Russian troops,” says Matthew Bryza, the former US diplomat to Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic.

“This idea is being rejected out of hand for now across NATO," says Bryza, adding that if Russia's military action continues, "the humanitarian crisis deepens, they may come to a point where NATO collectively decides to do something like Poland is suggesting,”

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that the Western alliance will not get involved in the bloody conflict as long as Russia does not target NATO territories. His stance was mirrored in yesterday’s NATO summit, where more sanctions against Russia were announced, and no word on any military option was spoken.

Moscow was quick to condemn Poland's peacekeeping proposal, warning that it would lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO. The Polish proposal came after Moscow’s recent use of its newly-developed hypersonic missile technology on Ukrainian army barracks and bases close to the Ukrainian-Polish border, which raised eyebrows in some Western capitals.

The event, however, raised the possibility of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO. At the same time, the Russian military action keeps dragging on in major Ukrainian cities and next to the outskirts of Kiev, reducing most of the public infrastructure to rubble with constant bombardment. Millions of Ukrainians have already fled the country, taking refuge in neighbouring countries like Poland and Moldova.

It’s interesting that the peacekeeping proposal is coming from a country with a notable history with both Ukraine and Russia. WWII began after Nazi Germany invaded Western Poland as the Soviets occupied Eastern Poland, which is now part of Western Ukraine, in 1939.

While the UK and France promised “to intervene on behalf of Poland” in the 1930s in the case of any foreign force invading it, they did not live up to their promises to protect the Eastern European country, says Bryza. During the NATO summit on Thursday, that crucial memory might have hovered over the halls of NATO headquarters, troubling Western leaders in Brussels.

Brewing tensions

Despite brewing tensions between the two sides, Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, finds a NATO intervention “unlikely,” owing to the realistic possibility of a direct war with Russia, which would create a collective risk against the alliance.

“They are more likely to continue with weapons supplies, diplomatic support and political support. They seem to want a longer war to wear Russia down with talk of Ukraine being Putin's Afghanistan,” Simons tells TRT World.

But the recent use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine close to the Polish border has angered many establishment figures in Washington. It cannot be considered part of conventional war, according to Laurence Kotlikoff, a prominent American economist with Ukrainian roots who has advised Russian think-tanks and the Kiev government.

“We need to have very vigorous markers [for Russians] saying no more hypersonic missiles,” Kotlikoff tells TRT World. If Russians fire another hypersonic missile on Ukraine, the US should consider it a declaration of war against NATO, according to Kotlikoff. “Something like that needs to be said publicly, today,” he says.

But other analysts find the use of hypersonic missiles no more than a show of strength to gain “some momentum.” They also believe that Russia might be running out of its stocks of regular missiles, and as a result, it might resort to using hypersonic weapons against Ukraine.