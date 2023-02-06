A large-scale search and rescue operation started after an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude centred in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province struck southeastern Türkiye, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.

The entire region reeled from 78 aftershocks, including those with higher magnitudes (6.6 and 6.5), encompassing southeastern Gaziantep province as well, according to Türkiye’s premier Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD officers, 27 accredited municipality and NGO officers, search and rescue volunteers totalling 9698, and 216 vehicles were immediately dispatched from Istanbul to support local responses in the earthquake zones.

A total of 300,000 blankets, 19,772 tents, 24,172 beds, 47,176 pillow-sheet sets and 1,106 kitchen sets were sent to the region, AFAD said on Twitter.

But how exactly does such a large and complex operation work?

Here are 5 key things to keep in mind.

1. Coordination:

The first step is to mobilize search and rescue crews, who are frequently highly skilled volunteers, with at least two-year training processes.

2. Analysing and looking for voids:

As soon as the rescue team arrives on the scene of the accident, the first thing they do is to assess the situation, evaluate the building, its history whether it is old or new, and try to figure out where in the building people are most likely to be.

Rescue workers look for voids, such as under desks, in bathtubs, or in stairwells where victims of wall collapse might become trapped or may have taken shelter.

It is also crucial to assess the extent of a building's damage and whether it is likely to fall again, endangering survivors and rescue workers.