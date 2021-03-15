Last week’s meeting of the Quad leaders marked the first step US President Joe Biden has taken to check what Washington sees as China’s growing influence in Asia and beyond.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a loose alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US that aims to counter a perceived threat from Beijing’s increasing economic and military expansion.

It’s the first meeting that Biden has hosted since he took office as the president in January - something that he emphasised in the joint-statement released after the virtual summit on Friday.

Besides Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and India’s Narendra Modi also attended the meeting via a video link.

This was the first time the heads of states had met at the Quad forum, which was initially formed to coordinate relief efforts after the 2004 tsunami and then remained mostly inactive for years.

Quad remains an informal alliance as the members don’t have any firm agreement to help each other in the security sphere. But China sees it as a Nato-like security forum in Asia.

Vaccine diplomacy

The most substantial outcome of the Biden-hosted meeting was a commitment to fund and distribute 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots to countries in Asia by the end of 2022.

While the US and Japan will fund the production, the doses will be produced in India and Australia has proposed to take care of the logistics.

Developing countries across the world are looking up to China to provide them with vaccines as they struggle with an economic slowdown amid lockdowns and curfews.

India’s Serum Institute is the leading producer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which the COVAX facility, is using to meet the needs of poor countries.

Beijing stepped in to fill the gap after wealthy nations including the US, UK and European Union member states mopped up most of the global supply of Covid-19 vaccines, leaving poor countries in the lurch.