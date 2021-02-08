We Are Social and Hootsuite have published their Digital 2021 reports series. According to Simon Kemp, writing on the We Are Social blog, “this year’s reports reveal that connected tech became an even more essential part of people’s lives over the past year, with social media, ecommerce, streaming content, and video games all seeing significant growth in the past 12 months.”

Kemp highlights mobile, internet and social media user numbers before getting into further details. According to Kemp, “5.22 billion people use a mobile phone today, equating to 66.6 percent of the world’s total population, [and] unique mobile users have grown by 1.8 percent (93 million) since January 2020.”

As for internet users, Kemp’s data suggests “4.66 billion people around the world use the internet in January 2021, up by 316 million (7.3 percent) since this time last year. Global internet penetration now stands at 59.5 percent. However, COVID-19 has significantly impacted the reporting of internet user numbers, so actual figures may be higher.”

For social media users, now at 4.20 billion, their numbers have grown by “490 million over the past 12 months, delivering year-on-year growth of more than 13 percent. The number of social media users is now equivalent to more than 53 percent of the world’s total population.”

Social media users have increased by 1.3 million users per day in 2020. To put it in perspective, Kemp points out that this is “roughly 15 1/2 new users every single second”. And perhaps because of the coronavirus lockdowns worldwide, the typical social media user “spends 2 hours and 25 minutes on social media each day, equating to roughly one waking day of their life every week.”

Turkey is 14th in the list of countries spending time on social media, with 2 hours and 57 minutes average per day. With this statistic, Turkish social media users are above the average and ahead of countries such as the US, UK, Germany and Nordic nations.

Kemp highlights mobile internet usage using App Annie and GWI data. Analysing these inputs, Kemp says the average internet user now spends roughly 7 percent longer (3 hours and 39 minutes) using connected services on their phone than they do watching TV (3 hours and 24 minutes) per day.

According to Hootsuite data, the average amount of time each day that internet users aged 16 to 64 spend online on all devices is 6 hours and 54 minutes per day. An average Turkish user spends 7 hours and 57 minutes online per day, ranking at 12 globally, and above the global average.