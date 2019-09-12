The 16th Istanbul Biennial starts on September 14, and will run through November 10 this year, welcoming art lovers from around the world free of charge.

The art exhibition title this year is "The Seventh Continent," referring to the massive, island-like mass of trash in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The biennial is informed by the Anthropocene, “[the] new geological era when the world is being reshaped by human activity,” as the exhibition Director Bige Orer writes in the foreword of the guide booklet.

The exhibition is being curated by art historian and curator Nicolas Bourriaoud, and encompasses more than 220 artworks by 56 artists and art collectives.

It will be presented at three venues: Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Istanbul Museum of Painting and Sculpture, a brand new museum hosted in a former warehouse space by the Bosphorus; the Pera Museum in historic Beyoglu district; and Buyukada Island, the largest of the Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara.

An ambitious art lover can do the two museums in one day, but Buyukada Island, accessible by ferry from both the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus, needs another — leisurely — day of its own.

Better yet, set aside a complete day for the Mimar Sinan Museum, and visit Pera Museum on a separate day, coupled with brand new and impressive exhibition space Arter in Dolapdere, not too far from the Pera Museum. Arter, while unaffiliated with the Istanbul Biennial, provides a nice complement to the artwork on display there.

Speaking at the press conference for the biennial art exhibition, Chairman of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) Bulent Eczacibasi reminded the crowd that the biennial has been a part of Istanbul’s cultural landscape since 1987 and that “today, the Istanbul Biennial is one of the world’s most prominent contemporary art events.”

Eczacibasi added that “by the end of the biennial on November 10, we hope that hundreds of thousands of people will have visited the exhibitions, all of which are admission free.”

Koc Holding, Turkey's largest industrial conglomerate, has committed to sponsoring the biennial since 2007 up to 2026. Chairman of Koc Holding Omer M Koc mentioned the biennial theme, the so-called seventh continent.