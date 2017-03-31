Ever since the attempted coup last July, Turkey has been going through an exceptionally difficult period. It was the first time in the 94 year history of the Republic that the country was able to resist a military coup – Turkey has experienced a coup nearly every decade since 1960.

This time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on citizens to take to the streets. The mostly conservative masses went outside and faced off against the tanks, helicopters, and warplanes of the Turkish military. More than 200 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded on the fateful night of July 15.

Following the coup attempt, Erdogan launched an intense campaign to change the country's parliamentary system into a fully fledged presidential model.

In much of the world, military coups tend to be linked to right-wing political agendas. In Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries, however, they are more likely to win support from much of the left – and be used against conservative governments.

A prominent Turkish socialist, Idris Kucukomer, asserted in the 1970s that the country's "left is the right, and its right is the left." That assertion stirred a heated debate in Turkish socialist circles that has continued ever since. It has also reinforced criticism from some conservatives, who accuse the country's leftist party, the People's Republican Party (CHP) – which was established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the country's secularist founder – and most of the other leftist movements with being elitist and not always democratic.

Kucukomer criticised the left for being the rigid and inflexible defender of the country's old guard, which was grounded in a broad alliance between military and staunchly secularist civilian elites. Kucukomer found the right, meanwhile, to be more revolutionary and more allied to ordinary Turks because of its ability to reach people from a wide range of backgrounds.

In the middle of Turkey's intense debate on whether the country should change its governance system or not, the peculiar tension between the Turkish left and right swings like a pendulum in the country's political circles.

Turkey currently has a parliamentary system. In 2007, an initial step towards a more presidential model was made, when the constitution was modified to introduce a direct vote on the presidency. Now, Erdogan proposes to adopt the constitution to create a stronger presidency. Turkey will vote on this change on April 16.

Erdogan, a strong conservative leader, is advocating a fundamental change in the country's governance model, while Turkey's prominent secularist and leftist groups passionately fight to protect the status quo. Each side defends its position in the name of democracy.

Kucukomer, who was a professor of economics, wrote several books arguing that the Turkish political system was alienated from the population. He argued that Turkey's Kemalist order had created a bureaucratic state which put its own authority above all else, including ordinary people.

Erdogan bought Kucukomer's books in the 1990s, when he was running in the Istanbul metropolitan elections, according to a book titled Marxist Historiographies: A Global Perspective, (edited by Q. Edward Wang and Georg G. Iggers and published in 2016).

The concept of bureaucratic oligarchy has been a common theme among some socialist intellectual circles around the world. Erdogan has been outspoken in his harsh criticism of Turkish bureaucracy, and views the referendum as part of the struggle against it.

"As state officials, we have been commissioned to dismantle bureaucratic difficulties and obstacles. My biggest enemy is the bureaucratic oligarchy," he declared during a speech in April 2016.

Last month, Erdogan brought up the bureaucratic oligarchy again. "It is obvious that the country needs a new constitution and governance system" to get rid of the bureaucratic oligarchy, he said, referring to the approaching referendum.

"The issue of a presidential system which we are today talking about is not something which emerged overnight. There is a considerable background behind this [proposal]. It is certainly not about the issue of being a republic. It is certainly not about the issues of democracy and freedom either," Erdogan emphasised.

"The system we are debating here is the best solution to Turkey and to the Turkish nation's beka[the concept of "beka" loosely means "the state must survive"] issue, which goes back to centuries. That's that."

Fighting Turkey's deep state

Nihat Bulut, dean of the Istanbul Sehir University Law School, told TRT World that there is little possibility that the constitutional change would lead to authoritarian rule.

"The proposal does not introduce any kind of one-man rule. It is unfair to describe the proposal such a way. It could not be judged as a diversion from liberal constitutionalism," Bulut observed.

"But there are obviously clauses which could be subject to criticism," he added, pointing to the direct appointment of vice presidents by the president, and the holding of the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously.

"In a classic presidential system, there is no such practice of doing both elections at the same time," he said.

Bulent Orakoglu, the former intelligence chief for the police department, evaluates the proposal through the lens of his own experience of how the state functions. He tried to prevent the February 28, 1997 coup by informing the then-Erbakan government of the plot, only to find himself prosecuted and imprisoned by a heavily military-influenced Turkish court on charges that he had spied against the military.

ALSO IN MAGAZINE

By Murat Sofuoglu

Two decades ago, leading generals overthrew the democratically-elected conservative government. It was dubbed the "postmodern coup" because it was carried out without overt force. TRT World speaks to two major figures who tried to stop it. READ MORE

"We know there is a deep [state] structure in Turkey. We need to fight with that structure. And the first person who has gone after this deep [state] structure in a serious manner has been the president," Orakoglu told TRT World.

Cevat Ones, a former deputy director of Turkey's national intelligence agency, favours reform and building a stronger democracy, but says the proposed constitutional reform is not the right method to achieve this. Although he believes that Turkey's current system does not do enough to build a true democratic system or to protect the rule of law, he worries the proposed changes would lead to a system centred too much on the personalities of individual leaders.

"Whenever we try to deal with this issue of beka, we always try to reshape our system around a particular individual," Ones said, pointing to Turkey's recent history.

A regionwide issue