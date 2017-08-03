ROME — Tecle has been in Rome since September. She's alone, illiterate and still trying to find her husband, who was arrested on the border between Eritrea and Sudan while trying to save her from the men who were raping her.

Despite her ordeal, Tecle is one of the lucky ones — she is alive, after being rescued at sea by a boat run by one of the NGOs that has stepped in where European governments are reluctant to tread; rescuing refugees. Now she's living in a reception centre on the outskirts of Rome. And Italy is looking to clamp down on the NGO-run rescue missions that save the lives of people like Tecle, both by sending a navy mission to patrol Libyan waters and introducing a new "code."

When she left Eritrea with her husband, Tecle was only 26. The couple had to leave their eight-year-old son home in the Eritrean village from where they were running away, planning on bringing him over once they had reached their destination. Fleeing poverty and hunger, they wanted a better future for their son and for themselves.

Like most of the refugees who make it to Italy, the path to get there was a deeply traumatic and costly one.

Tecle and her husband gave $2,000 to smugglers to leave Eritrea and get to Libya. At the border with Sudan, the smugglers took them to a transit house to meet the smugglers who would take them on the next leg of their journey, into Libya.

These traffickers selected three women from the groupe to abuse. Tecle was one of the women they picked. They raped her all night long.

"I heard my husband shouting in the other room and I heard men beating him, until I heard only silence. I fainted with pain and suffering. When I woke up my husband wasn't there anymore, and I was in a state of shock."

The next morning, Tecle was forced to climb onto a truck with the other Eritrean refugees heading to the Libyan coast.

There she waited with them for three weeks in a hot and dirty house near Libya's Garabulli coast, around 60 kilometres to the east of Tripoli.

"There was no water and no food, we were all cramped into a single room. There were pregnant women and every day more refugees came. We were asked for more money, about $1,500 per person. Anyone who couldn't pay was beaten and threatened. Some of the men were taken out of the room and never came back; we never saw them again."

"When I was on the rubber boat to cross the Mediterranean, I thought I was going to die. I was thinking of my husband and of my son, and I saw only this black sea in front of me. "

Tecle was rescued from the overloaded rubber boat in the middle of the night last September by one of the ships run by a well-known NGO that have been in the Mediterranean for years, dedicated to saving lives of people whom most governments prefer to try to ignore.

NGOs refuse to sign

Since the beginning of 2017,111,514 refugees have arrived in Europe, according to the official data provided by the IOM, the International Organization for Migration. At least 2,360 of them lost their lives in an attempt to cross the Mediterranean. Around 85 percent of the rescued refugees have been registered in Italy, which says other EU governments have left it to carry an unfair share of the burden of welcoming those seeking refuge in Europe.

In recent months, the issue of ships in the Mediterranean has been fiercely debated in Italy and the rest of Europe.

On July 25, there was a meeting at the Italian interior ministry to define a Code of Conduct for the eight NGOs running the refugee sea rescue operations. The ministry officially presented the Code of Conduct to NGOs and asked them to sign it. Five out of the eight NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders, Sea Watch, SOS MEDITERRANEE, Sea Eye, Jugend Rettet, the Lifeboat Foundation and the Boat Refugee Foundation, refused to sign. Only three — Save the Children, MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) and Proactiva Open Arms — accepted to do so.

Then, a rescue boat belonging to Jugend Rettet was seized by the Italian authorities on Wednesday.

The interior ministry, chaired by Marco Minniti, wants refugees to be rescued by the Libyan coast guard. Italy signed an agreement with Libyan coast guards last March, providing them with four armed patrol boats.

Critics say the Italian government is taking these steps because it doesn't want the NGO rescue boats in the Mediterranean anymore. For this reason, they sent a navy ship to patrol the Libyan coast earlier this week, and they are stopping the NGOs that didn't sign the code and to establish rules that should be followed by the humanitarian organisations that have been operating off the Libyan coasts for years.

The Code of Conduct prohibits NGO boats from operating in Libyan waters, turning off the on-board transponder (a wireless communications device), turning on lights to make their presence at sea obvious to anyone in the area and making calls to facilitate the departure and embarkation of migrants.

The NGOs must also undertake to notify the Italian authorities of any rescue operations that take place, not to transfer their human "cargo" from one ship to another, to accept police officers on board, and to declare their sources of funding.

The code would open the door to greater oversight of humanitarian organisations by the Italian authorities. NGOs would need to recover the engines from the boat that they rescue refugees from, in order to prevent them being used again by traffickers.

Many of the NGOs working to save refugees are outraged over the new code.

"We will not accept the presence of the police on board, we are a humanitarian organisation, we save lives," Sandra Hammamy of the SeaWatch organisation, another NGO working in the Mediterranean rescuing migrants, told reporters outside the interior ministry at the end of the meeting.

"It is clear to everyone that Italy has been left alone by the European Union, but it is not fair to blame the NGOs," she said.

"Italy is turning on us because Europe does not listen to the Italian government. We bring migrants to Italy and not to Malta in Spain and Germany because the Maritime Coordination Centre directs us to do so."

Doctors without Borders, meanwhile, confirmed in a note that it was willing "to participate in the discussion [with the Italian authorities] with an open and constructive approach."