"The Rakhine Buddhists are slaughtering us. We are scared for our safety. We had no other choice but to come to Bangladesh."

Those are the words of a Rohingya Muslim woman, crying for help from the international community, in a video received by TRT World. She is one of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have been forced to flee to Bangladesh, leaving everything they had behind in Myanmar.

Thousands of civilians have fled across the border into Bangladesh. More than 27,000 of them have escaped only in the last week.

They are now almost trapped between the Myanmar Army, forcing them to flee, and the Bangladeshi authorities, who are not allowing them into the country.

The Rohingya Muslims are one of the most persecuted minorities in the world. They are often attacked by the Myanmar Army and radical Buddhist groups.

“We have been waiting for any kind of help. Then they brought us here and gave us some food. In my group, there were 300 to 400 people," said another woman, who succeeded in fleeing to Bangladesh recently.

"They have attacked our village and set everything on fire. We were helpless. We escaped after we heard the gunshots. Then we jumped into the river and we were in the water for three days. We didn't know where the men or the kids were. They burned everything.”

Who are the Rohingya Muslims?

Rakhine is a northwest state of Myanmar, neighbouring Bangladesh, home to an estimated 800,000 Muslims. Despite the claims of the Rohingya Muslims to an ethnic heritage and historic links to Rakhine, they are viewed as non-indigenous or “illegal immigrants,” with no cultural, religious or social ties to Myanmar. Since they are not recognised as citizens of Myanmar, they have almost no access to government services — not even education for their children — which makes them the poorest community in the country.

According to a report published by the UN , the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar are strongly oppressed. They suffer from arbitrary taxation, land confiscation, forced eviction, the destruction of their homes, restrictions on their marriages and restrictions on their access to food.

Devastating cruelty

Serious human rights violations are being committed against the Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state by Myanmar’s security forces another UN report confirms. According to the report, human rights violations committed by the security forces include mass gang-rape and extrajudicial killings – including the brutal beatings and disappearances of babies and young children.

“The devastating cruelty to which these Rohingya children have been subjected is unbearable – what kind of hatred could make a man stab a baby crying out for his mother's milk? And for the mother to witness this murder while she is being gang-raped by the very security forces who should be protecting her,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein in a statement in February .

“Numerous testimonies collected from people from different village tracts …confirmed that the army deliberately set fire to houses with families inside, and in other cases pushed Rohingya into already burning houses,” stated another UN report , published in February.

War crimes