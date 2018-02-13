Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa on Wednesday in a televised address to the nation, ending a turbulent tenure marred by corruption scandals that sapped the popularity of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and hurt one of Africa's biggest economies.

The resignation signalled the end to a leadership crisis in South Africa and set the stage for Zuma to be replaced by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

How did Ramaphosa's political activism begin?

Cyril Ramaphosa was born in 1952 in Soweto, a township in South Africa's Gauteng province near Johannesburg, later studying law at the University of the North at Turfloop.

He started his political activism in the 1970s during the period of student uprisings in South Africa, organised behind the banner of the black consciousness movement, which came to head during the June 16, 1976 massacre.

He was the founder and an advocate of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) that was created to improve the rights of black African workers in the early 1980s.

He went on to lead the union, staging one of the largest and most effective industrial strikes in South Africa in 1987 that led to a three-week shutdown of the entire mining industry.

What was his role in the ANC throughout the 1990s?

In 1991, he pursued a career in politics and was elected to the position of ANC secretary-general at the National Conference under the presidency of Nelson Mandela.

A veteran of the struggle for liberation from the country's former apartheid system of white-minority rule, the anti-apartheid activist who held the microphone for Mandela during his famous City Hall speech had become a key negotiator during the nation's transition to democracy in the early 1990s.

In 1994, after South Africa’s first fully democratic elections were held, Ramaphosabecame a member of parliament and was considered a potential deputy for Mandela. But in the same year, Thabo Mbekiwas appointed as the deputy president by Mandela, and Mbeki served as president from 1999 to 2008.

After less than three years in parliament, Ramaphosa resigned in 1997, first joining New Africa Investments and then starting another investment firm, the Shanduka Group.

Ramaphosa, a union leader and lawyer who led talks to end apartheid rule in the early 1990s became a multi-millionaire businessman before returning to politics.

His wife Tshepo is the sister of fellow South African tycoon, Patrice Motsepe.

How did he become leader of the ANC?

Elected in 2014, Ramaphosa became deputy president of the Republic of South Africa in the ANC's fifth administration in government.

He was elected as head of the 106-year-old ANC in December. He is the 13th president of the ANC since its founding.