The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran are convening in Astana on Friday for the latest round of ministerial-level talks regarding the Syrian war, which entered its eighth year this week.

The talks come at a time of heavy diplomatic traffic regarding the Syrian war, including bilateral meetings between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart in Moscow, and a meeting between Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this week.

Turkey has also been holding talks with Washington regarding security and governance in Syria’s north.

Preparations for next trilateral meeting

The meeting will focus on evaluating the situation on the ground in Syria after more than one year of co-operation between the three countries, as well as, discussions regarding the next steps in the war and talks of a settlement agreement.

The meetings will take place without observers, Syrian representatives or parties to the conflict, according to a statement from the Kazakh foreign ministry.

On Thursday, several meetings including those between the senior officials from all three countries, and a Joint Working Group regarding the release of hostages, the transfer of bodies and the search for missing persons, took place.

Russia, Turkey and Iran spearheaded the Astana talks, which started in December 2016, and aimed to complement the mainly-stagnated UN-sponsored Geneva talks. The three countries later became the main actors in the Syrian war by brokering “de-escalation zones” in opposition-held areas.

While the Astana process started as a deconfliction process, the talks took on an increasingly political role under the direction of Russia. This process culminated in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in late January. Although the conference sought to pave the way for a political transition in Syria, it was fraught with problems from the start. Syrian opposition representatives boycotted the congress. Eventually, Turkish officials represented them in the meeting, where the parties decided to set up a constitutional committee.

Turkey, Iran and Russia will give a total of 150 names as candidates for the committee, and the UN Secretary General's special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will determine around 30 names in the end. They haven't set a deadline yet for the committee.

The ministerial-level meeting in Astana on Friday will set the stage for an upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of the countries in Istanbul in April.

Violations of de-escalation zones, Idlib and eastern Ghouta

The latest round of talks will also include the regime's violations of the de-escalation deals in opposition-held areas.

Although the Astana trio made deals to help de-escalate the violence in four opposition-held territories, the regime and its backers continue their bombardment of two of the key opposition areas: Idlib and eastern Ghouta. Idlib is the biggest region under opposition control, split between FSA and other moderate opposition groups, and Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), an internationally designated terrorist organisation that previously had ties to Al Qaeda. The regime and its backers use the presence of the HTS as an excuse to launch attacks on Idlib, although many of their attacks are directed towards civilians and moderate opposition areas.

Eastern Ghouta is important for the regime, as it is the last opposition-held area near Damascus, the capital. 400,000 people are trapped in the area, which has been under siege since early 2013.

For the past eight months, the Assad regime has intensified its siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district, leaving thousands of patients in need of treatment.

Regime air strikes and artillery have been pounding the enclave since February 18, killing over 1,000 civilians since the bombing campaign was launched, according to the Syrian Observatory.