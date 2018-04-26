HO CHI MINH CITY — Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is home to 13 million people. Each of those 13 million people jostles for space in the economic hub of communist Vietnam, one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Vietnam’s changing face is largely thanks to its government’s open policies towards foreign investment. Just a few weeks ago, Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Financial Times that the country looks to bolster its private sector within just two years, determining to make private businesses the country’s major economic driving force.

Such move, once inconceivable in communist Vietnam, simply follows the footpath of its neighbour China, a parallel in both economic and political fronts.

Within a decade, Vietnam witnessed a rapid economic transformation, yet at the same time, the country’s inequality is increasingly widened.

Roughly 210 super-rich individuals in Vietnam had a combined wealth of around $20.72 billion in 2014 — an equivalent to 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, or half of Ho Chi Minh City’s GDP.

The gap between the rich and the poor is best illustrated in the urban landscape of Ho Chi Minh City.

Clusters of informal settlements made up of houses as small as 3 square metres (m2) — smaller than the size of a double bed — lean into the shadows of freshly-built skyscrapers and high-end complexes.

Bureaucracy, corruption and development plans on hold have left Ho Chi Minh City’s inhabitants in limbo for decades.

Thach Thuong (pictured above) is Khmer from Tra Vinh and has been collecting scrap in Ho Chi Minh City since five years to support himself, his wife and daughter.

“I have been doing this for over 5 years now, and before that I was a bricklayer. I earn around VND 300,000 to VND 400,000 ($13 - $17) per day. One kilo of scrap metal can sell at around VND 6,500 (30 cents),” Thuong says.

“I like this job more than bricklaying. We can rest whenever we want, and we earn more money, although I'm often injured while working here.”

High-rise residential buildings tower over informal settlements in Ho Chi Minh City's District 4.

In 2006, local authorities planned to turn the urban Nguyen Kieu islet into a big park. Many residents were relocated to other areas.

After 11 years, the park still has not been completed and informal settlements continue to pile on top of each other next to a heavily polluted canal.

Nguyen Thi Le, 49 in Nguyen Kieu islet, District 4

"My name is Nguyen Thi Le, I was born in 1969, and I'm unemployed. My husband, too. I moved here when I got married in 2005; my husband has been living here for more than 49 years.

It’s mostly labourers who live in this neighbourhood. Most of them have been here their entire lives — like my husband. They usually earn a few cents per day by sorting through garlic to sell.

But for the past decade, my husband and I have lived on the charity of our neighbours. They often cook extra for us.

I have diabetes and pneumonia, which I guess must be due to the water and air quality here.

There used to be an open-air toilet for the entire neighbourhood right next to my house. It was only demolished last year.

They’ve been talking about a plan to clear this land for so many years, but nothing has changed. If they clear it, we would have to find a new place to live in."

Ma Lang, District 1

Tran, 6, and her cousin Bi, 7, hang out in the small alley leading to their house in Ma Lang.

The neighbourhood is always dark, even if it’s sunny during the day.

Ma Lang is a 6.8-hectare (16.8-acre) quadrangle in the middle of Ho Chi Minh City’s central urban district.

A drug-plagued neighbourhood, once home to some of the city’s most notorious drug lords, the quadrangle is often referred to by property developers as the “golden land,” due to its prime location, next to a street popular with tourists.

Though to be transformed into a posh urban complex, this densely populated neighbourhood houses some of Ho Chi Minh City’s poorest families — 1,424 of them. And for the past 18 years, they have been living in the same limbo which holds the city’s development plans in a vice.

Ma Lang is now under strict surveillance with police posts every 20 metres.

Quynh Thi Ngoc Chau, 58, in Cau Muoi market, District 1

"My name is Quynh Thi Ngoc Chau. I'm 58-years-old, and I sell cigarettes.

There are five women living in this house [2.5 m x 6 m]: me, my two sisters, my daughter and her baby girl; All women. The house used to be my parents', though I have only been living here for over 20 years.

This used to be a very crowded wholesale market, but a few years ago, they decided to move the market to Thu Duc. So it's mainly a residential area now. The people here are mostly vendors who go to Thu Duc market at around 8 or 9 pm and return home the next day early in the morning.