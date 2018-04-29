When the northern district of Mosul was retaken by the Iraqi forces last July, search operations for the last remaining Daesh fighters led soldiers to a mound of earth in Badosh village.

Residents shared stories of how multiple bodies had been dumped by Daesh – the group that overran and ruled vast swathes of northern Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Iraqi authorities were soon using radars to verify what turned out to be a mass grave containing partially decomposed bodies and skeletons.

India, which was missing 39 workers kidnapped by Daesh in Mosul in 2014, was quick to fly out DNA samples to Baghdad.

The samples matched the human remains in the mass grave, ending the families' frantic but hopeful search for their loved ones.

On April 3, India finally flew the remains of its citizens from Iraq for final rites.

The mass graves in Kashmir

Over 3,500 kilometres away, in the mountainous terrain and complex political landscape of disputed Kashmir, the event was closely monitored by Razia Sultana.

The 43-year-old woman's desperate search for her father has stretched across nearly three decades and has led human rights groups in India-administered Kashmir to over 6,000 single or mass graves.

"The Indian families are fortunate; at least they got the remains of their relatives from Iraq. But New Delhi has a different yardstick for mass graves in Kashmir," Razia told TRT World.

Razia – a resident of Bela Boniyar village in northern Baramulla district – was only 15 when her father Raja Ali Mardan disappeared under mysterious circumstances in May 1990.

It was the second year of the armed revolt against New Delhi's rule when Razia's search for her father began in one of the most militarised and hotly-contested regions of the world.

The armed rebellion against India's rule in Kashmir and India's response to it since 1989 has claimed the lives of nearly 100,000 people, according to Kashmir's main separatist group, the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, and created thousands of conflict orphans and widows.

According to AP estimates, about 70,000 people have been killed since the 1989 uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

In 2008, India said Kashmir's death toll stood at 47,000. In 2017, this toll was slashed to 41,000 only.

The search for Razia's father took her to rebel hideouts, Indian army garrisons, police stations, detention centres, notorious torture chambers and areas commanded by pro-government-gunmen – locally called nabid or renegades.

The fact that Razia's determination to find her father led her to the doorstep of every possible player in the conflict was met with suspicion by all: suspicion that she was a rebel sympathiser, or an Indian army scout spying on rebels.

Razia said she was also detained under the now-repealed Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, an instrument which denied bail to the accused, and the Public Safety Act, which allows detention without trial for up to two years. She said she was tortured and humiliated in detention. Local human rights groups corroborated Razia's imprisonment.

"But my travels also showed me things nobody else was aware of," she said.

While local newspapers were publishing images of mutilated bodies and graves of unidentified people – killed in gun battles, or allegedly in the crossfire between Indian soldiers and rebel fighters – Razia would seek out the burial sites.

She would visit the areas after the bodies were placed in the ground and speak to villagers, trying to elicit from them the identity of the person buried in hopes of finding her father.

She observed a pattern: many of those killed were passed off as rebels by the Indian police and army, and strangers in unrelated villages were forced to bury the dead – often in single or mass graves – in the presence of Indian soldiers.

Razia noticed the villagers would tie the torn and tattered clothes of the dead on branches of trees nearby, hoping their families might come one day and recognise the clothes.

Unburied by the 2005 quake

It was the same 2005 earthquake that rattled both Pakistan-administered Kashmir and India-administered Kashmir to the core, and unearthed the secrets buried in the Kashmir mountains.

When the Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) led a team of rights campaigners to Razia's village for relief work, she spoke of the graves she found across the Himalayan region during her endless quest for her father.

JKCCS and APDP were soon dispatching surveyors to the areas Razia had visited.

In 2008, after the two human rights groups worked on the issue of enforced disappearances for a few years, they announced the presence of mass graves: mud-covered pits in pine forests and hard-to-access rural areas.

The European Union parliament resolution called on the Indian government to "urgently ensure independent and impartial investigations" into all suspected sites of mass graves in the region and as an immediate first step "to secure the grave sites in order to preserve the evidence."

Years of painstaking efforts to locate these graves resulted in a 2009 report Buried evidence published by the JKCCS and the International People's Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice.

The report spoke of 2,700 unmarked single or mass graves spread across 55 villages of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of India-administered Kashmir.

These unceremonious burial sites contained nearly 3,000 bodies, provoking relatives of the missing to demand an investigation.

Some of the graves contained three to 17 bodies, meeting the UN definition of "mass graves": where three or more victims "of extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions" are buried, not having died in combat or armed confrontation.

JKCCS surveyed more districts of the tiny Himalayan region and came up with another survey that found over 3,000 single or mass graves in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch, close to the de facto border – the Line of Control – that cleaves through picturesque hamlets to divide Kashmir into territories controlled by Pakistan and India.

Rights groups say an independent investigation of bodies in graves across 23 districts of Kashmir would roughly add up to the 8,000 Kashmiri victims of enforced disappearances by the Indian armed forces in the last three decades.

Razia said her father could be buried in one of the graves.

In 2011, the pro-India Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party promised DNA profiling of the bodies, but nothing came of it.

The party chief Omar Abdullah also suggested many of those disappeared in the conflict were living in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"When the government claimed that many men who travelled to Pakistan for arms training are still stranded there, I sent my mother and sister to Azad Kashmir [Pakistan-administered Kashmir]," Razia said.