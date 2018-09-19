Hans Georg Maassen stepped down as the chief of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency on September 18. In what appeared to be a punishment for his apparent refusal to acknowledge the severity of racial assaults against German minorities, Maassen was moved to a less attractive position in the country's Interior Ministry.

Despite circulation of numerous videos showing neo-Nazi groups attacking migrant communities across Germany, Maassen insisted that "there's no reliable information about such hunts taking place.”

Maassen is also accused of meeting several far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) leaders and sharing 'sensitive information' with them.

The German intelligence community's connections with neo-Nazi groups have surfaced in the recent past. The highly sensitive case of 10 unsolved murders in various states of Germany has left a stain on the credibility of the country's spying network.

Several members of a notorious neo-Nazi group named National Socialist Underground (NSU) have been accused of murdering 10 people from minority communities between 2000 and 2007.

According to court testimonies and other evidence, many spies of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV) or the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, have been in contact with several members of the NSU. The spy agency is accused of having prior knowledge about the 10 murders and yet it decided to not act against the group.

During the NSU trial, the BfV was accused of tampering with evidence that pointed at the perpetrators of the 10 murders. The BfV also either destroyed or classified hundreds of documents related to the string of murders. Several German parliamentary inquiry committees have questioned the BfV's decision to hide the documents from public review.