As the talks between Washington and the Taliban have increased the possibility of a settlement in the Afghan conflict, behind the scenes, Pakistan, a state which has crucial ethnic and cultural ties with Afghanistan, has played a critical role in bringing the Taliban to the table.

“Pakistan has been very consistent about the Taliban. Right after September 11, Pakistan kept telling Americans that there is a difference between the Taliban and Al Qaeda. We must talk to the Taliban,” said Kamal Alam, a military analyst.

Before the September 11 attacks, the Taliban was the ruling power in Kabul. In order to go after Al Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, who was based in Afghanistan, and harboured by the Taliban leadership, Washington went to war with Kabul in 2001.

The US military eventually overthrew the Taliban-led government, replacing it with a pro-Western alliance of political powers, which have not been on friendly terms with Pakistan.

“In 2001, there was the Bonn conference, which brought Hamid Karzai to the government, even then, they wanted the Taliban talks to happen. When Karzai was the president, he wanted to talk to the Taliban, but the Americans did not allow him,” Alam told TRT World.

But nearly two decades later, Washington appears to be bogged down in a civil war in Afghanistan, where the Taliban controls much of the country. In the face of a growing Taliban reality on the ground, US President Donald Trump currently seeks a quick exit from the conflict.

Now, Washington appears to recognise the validity of Pakistan’s Taliban argument, getting closer to a deal with the group’s leaders.

Pakistan has long said that the Taliban is different from international terrorism and the group should be part of the Afghan dialogue, according to Alam.

“Americans have finally agreed to this. Not because Americans like the Taliban, but because they are stuck after 19 years of failure,” Alam underlined.

After a disputed election, the two contenders — the incumbent Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah, an influential Tajik-origin politician — are jostling for power, both claiming the Afghan presidency.

“After all these strategic failures, Americans are saying, ‘Right, let’s talk to the Taliban.’ And Pakistan is bringing the Taliban to the table in Doha [the capital of Qatar, where the talks have been held],” Alam said.

Pakistan: the main actor in the Taliban talks

Alam definitely thinks that Pakistan is “the main actor” in the ongoing Taliban talks because “key people” participating in the negotiations are “under the influence of Pakistan”.