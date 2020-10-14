India was involved in the 2014 deadly terrorist attack on a military-run school in Pakistan in which 144 children, between the age of 8 and 18, were killed, a top Pakistani official said on Tuesday.

Islamabad has spent years gathering data, which shows New Delhi had a hand in the assault on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar as well as some other terrorist activities, claims Moeed Yusuf, who is Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Advisor.

Even though Pakistan and India have repeatedly accused each other of backing terrorists and militants, Yusuf made fresh revelations in an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar of The Wire.

“Malik Faridoon who masterminded the attack from Jalalabad (in Afghanistan) was in touch with handlers at the Indian consulate as children were massacred in broad daylight,” he said.

“The same person was treated in New Delhi in 2017.”

Yusuf said Pakistan has obtained a record of eight phone calls including the numbers used by the Indian handlers to orchestrate the attack.

This revelation came in response to Thapar’s question about the 2008 Mumbai carnage in which 166 people were killed and for which New Delhi blames Islamabad.

Thapar highlighted that a senior Pakistani investigator, Tariq Khosa, has admitted to the involvement of Pakistani militants, some of whom are facing trial but haven’t been prosecuted yet.

Abdul Basit, a former Pakistani diplomat who served as an ambassador in India, said that Islamabad had suspected New Delhi’s role in the APS attack from day one.

“I don’t see any revelation as far as this matter is concerned, although some of the details have been shared for the first time,” he told TRT World.

Soon after the school attack, Pakistan’s then military leadership had traveled to Afghanistan with information about India’s link with the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said.

The TTP, not to be confused with the Afghan Taliban, is a militant group which has targeted and killed scores of civilians and military officials in the past decade.