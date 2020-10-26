When Intigam Farajly was just an infant, his family were forced to flee the region of Lachin in Azerbaijan as Armenian backed forces occupied the Karabakh region.

Now 29, and living in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Farajly and his family are watching the advances of the Azerbaijani army with a sense of trepidation, perhaps after almost 30 years, they could return to their homes.

“My family had to leave the village two days before the district was completely occupied,” says Farajly speaking to TRT World.

When Farajly’s family fled, they initially stayed with their dad’s friend for eight months in the central Agjabedi region of Azerbaijan. The family then settled in an abandoned pomegranate juice producing factory followed by eventually moving to Baku.

“All these years my family didn't own a house, they just found buildings to survive. They have always dreamed of returning to their life in Lachin,” says Farajly.

In 1989, Lachin’s population counted more than 46,000 Azerbaijanis, 44 Russians, 3 Armenians and a significant Kurdish population.

Now, the region of Lachin, which borders Armenia’s internationally recognised borders has seen much of its original inhabitants forcefully displaced.

As many as 30,000 were killed in the conflict and almost one million Azerbaijanis were displaced as a result of the conflict in Karabakh in the early 1990s.

Now, after more than a month of fighting, Azerbaijan has recaptured more than 15 percent of the Armenian occupied Karabakh region and now stands on the cusp of retaking the Lachin region.

“I've been thinking about the village, the house where I was born, where I opened my eyes to the world. It is very, very interesting for me to see what my village looks like, is it really as beautiful as my parents said?” asks Farajly wishfully.

Despite the challenging start to his life, Farajly is now a leading specialist in Azerbaijan’s Professional Football League.

When asked whether he and his family would ever return, Farajly immediately responds “of course we will return” adding, “despite the fact that everyone has a new life in Baku this does not change the fact that we belong to those lands.”

The strategic position of Lachin

Beyond the importance that Lachin has for its original inhabitants, it is also a strategic linchpin connecting Armenia and the occupied region of Karabakh.

“I think not a single person from Lachin was hopeful of liberation because of its strategic role in the conflict. But seeing the victories of our army, day by day people from Lachin began to believe that Lachin is going to be one of the next regions to be liberated,” says Farajly.

Even after a ceasefire was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 1994, Yerevan maintained possession of the strategic region. A resettlement policy began in a bid to create facts on the ground and the region's name was changed to Berdzor.

The territories “regardless of the consideration of diplomats, must be inhabited by Armenians," said the head of the resettlement department in Armenia in the early 2000s.

That sentiment has also made the Azerbaijani wary of any proposed ceasefire attempts over the last month. The suspicion that Armenia intends to keep conquered land by changing the demography of the region is not unfounded.

Capturing Lachin would be a “game-changer,” says Rusif Huseynov, a foreign policy expert and director of Baku-based think tank Topchubashov Center.

“It would mean an important turn in the course of the war,” added Huseynov speaking to TRT World.