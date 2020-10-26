Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a fierce battle over the long-disputed occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, with high casualties reported by both sides.

The Armenia-backed Republic of Artsakh occupying Nagorno-Karabakh, confirmed its military death toll had reached 974. Azerbaijan says 65 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 298 wounded, but has not disclosed its military casualties.

The current conflict is the worst the region has seen since the original devastating quarrel in the 1990s. Despite Russian-mediated ceasefires, unprecedented reports of the destruction of military hardware are emerging from the front line.

Unlike previous conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh that saw death tolls above 30,000, Azerbaijan has made major advances with significantly fewer casualties. After capturing a series of villages and strategic bridges, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region’s southern border with Iran on October 22, and appeared to turn northwest on October 23 advancing on the infamous Lachin Corridor.

The Lachin Corridor contains the only major highway linking the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh to Armenia. Most recent geolocated updates show that Azerbaijan’s advance has captured nearly 10 percent of Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving their forces only 10 km away from cutting off the Lachin highway.

Controlling the highway would prevent resupply of fuel, ammunition and military reinforcements from Armenia.

Following an Artsakh counterattack to repel Azerbaijan’s steady advance on the highway, Armenian forces also began a counter-offensive near the far southwestern Azerbaijan-Armenia border in a likely attempt to relieve pressure on the Lachin highway offensive.

But for Azerbaijan, the strategic asset is already within its sights, and well within its range. Traditionally, artillery, mortar fire and even direct fire or guided missiles could be used during the day to prevent military convoys.

But now, even the night’s darkness offers no safety. That’s a big deal, and drones made it possible. In today’s battlefields, if you control the sky, you control the ground. For Azerbaijan, controlling the Lachin highway gives it significant leverage to negotiate a favourable end to the fighting.

Tank doctrine threatened

The mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region doesn’t lend itself well to tank movements. The long, winding, narrow roads that thread through its hills leaves tanks heavily exposed. Traditionally, tanks are used in tandem with ground forces to ensure anti-tank weapons can’t be brought to bear on expensive armoured forces.

Throughout modern warfare however, tanks have proven their worth at holding positions when dug entrenchment tactics.

By minimizing their exposed surface areas, entrenched tanks make the price of further advances a prohibitive one. Short of overwhelming air power, this can quickly lead to a stalemate. Even a strong air force presence can be mitigated by relatively cheap ground to air missiles, MANPADS, as the cheap anti-air missiles can cost anywhere from $5000 to $300,000 for a more advanced variety. With fighter jets averaging anywhere from 10 to 100 million USD, the grim calculus of asymmetric warfare quickly sets in.

The very same strategic rationale promoted the CIA to arm the Taliban against USSR forces, occupying Afghanistan in the 1990’s, leading to the ultimate withdrawal of Soviet Russia.

Previously, being able to push through entrenched defences was the privilege of only the most advanced militaries. No longer the purview of the powerful, modern warfare is changing, giving middle-tier powers the ability to inexpensively punch above their weight.