The French government would have its critics believe that it is the victim of a serious misunderstanding, or worse, a vilification campaign led by the Anglo-American press “legitimising” violence in France following the brutal murder of Samuel Paty.

The confusion that pains French President Emmanual Macron is that France is being stigmatised, unfairly he believes, as being racist and Islamophobic.

At heart, Macron and many of his compatriots purportedly believe that the French notion of “universalism” which stipulates that in the public space there are no distinguishing features such as race, ethnicity, religion, sex, culture, or gender, immunises the country against racism.

How, the thinking goes, can the state be racist or Islamophobic if it doesn’t see race or religion?

In France, people are discouraged, some would say pressured, from displaying outward signs of belonging to a community along racial or religious lines since it apparently creates fissures in society resulting in what Macron has in the past called “separatism”.

Yet critics of France's social model of laicite, a version of rigid secularism practised in France, believe that the very notion of universalism has become a dogma inhibiting the country from dealing with systemic injustices which intersect with race and religion.

While in places like the UK and the US, visible signs of piety are protected and seen as part of a tapestry that strengthens the overall country, France takes the opposite approach. It bans expressions of faith from public buildings and in certain circumstances from the public space.

“There is the theory of France, universalism, and there is the reality,” says Yasser Louati, a French human rights activist leading the NGO ‘Committee for Justice & Liberties For All'.

“Yes, France preaches univeralism but in reality if you are a Black or Arab person you are 20 times more likely to face police racial profiling. If you wear a headscarf it impacts the chances of you getting a job,” says Louati speaking to TRT World.

Voices like that of Louati make for uncomfortable gesticulating in France. That its minorities evaluate the French reality through a different prism and speak to the international media, or worse to the English language press, is to invite opprobrium.

"French exceptionalism" says Louati, speaks to a "deep belief in the French imagination that the country is on a mission to civilise the rest of the world.”

“If you criticise France you criticise the grandeur of France,” he adds. There is a sense of “entitlement” that only French people understand and the rest of the world doesn’t get it, says Louati adding that only “white French people can criticise the rest of the world however when people hold a mirror to France they don’t accept it.”

Double standards?

France’s gripe with the coverage emanating from international news platforms has propelled the Elysee Palace onto a warpath.

Paris has been stunned that its secular model has come under the spotlight among the Angolo-American press, believing that they were on the same side in the war against "extremism". It has now resorted to cajoling the press in a bid to press its narrative.

On 2 November, the Financial Times (FT) published an op-ed by one of its staff writers, Mehreen Khan, who incidentally is also a Muslim. The general thrust of the article argued that Macron's war on "Islamic separatism" not only divides France but has created a moral panic towards its Muslim citizens.

The FT took down the article after it was pressured by Macron’s office over perceived inaccuracies. The French president, however, was allowed to respond to the offending article in a letter to the newspaper.

The insidious situation meant that readers were left to read Macron’s critique of an article that was no longer available. But the optics of Macron silencing a Muslim female writer didn’t help to sell the message that France is a fair actor when it comes to upholding values such as freedom of speech.

Days before the FT pulled the opinion piece, Politico, an online media outlet that also covers Europe, similarly withdrew its own article that was critical of France days after its publication.

Titled “The dangerous French religion of secularism,” and written in English by the French-Iranian sociologist, Professor Farhad Khosrokhavar, the article commissioned by Politico did not meet the “editorial standards” according to its editor in chief. No further explanation was forthcoming.

Khosrokhavar’s argument that “France’s extreme form of secularism and its adherence to blasphemy” has fuelled radicalism within its marginalised Muslim minority might have made for uncomfortable reading but given that at the heart of the whole debate was the notion of the “freedom of expression,” censoring the article may well have been counterproductive.

In a follow up article on a different platform, Khosrokhavar argued that France’s laicite has taken a religious turn and those questioning it face severe backlash, as demonstrated by the reactions to his article.

Politico, similar to the FT, allowed a French government official to respond to the offending article by Khosrokhavar without allowing its readers to understand the full context.