For any historian interested in cartography, the life of Ottoman admiral Piri Reis is a compelling study of human genius. A trained polymath, he used his extraordinary mathematical skill to produce an exceptionally accurate world map in 1513, opening up new avenues and destinations for sailors, traders and pirates.

Reis, according to historians, was the first cartographer to give an accurate description of America along with a deep insight on circumnavigation of Africa as he presented his work to the Ottoman Sultan Selim I.

Unfortunately, Reis's entire body of work was lost to history, mostly due to human negligence. But four centuries later, as a part of his world map was found in the library of Istanbul's Topkapi Palace in 1929, it quickly generated immense interest from leading cartographers of the world.

In the following decades, researchers and academics built volumes of work on Reis's cartographic techniques, which allowed them to have varied yet significant interpretations of navigation.

To commemorate his contribution to nautical science, UNESCO declared 2013 as the Piri Reis Year, paving the way for several events and celebrations in Turkey and around the world to highlight his work and life history.

Reis's contribution in the matters of nautical mapping was crucial in the 16th century, an era of invincible Ottoman maritime prowess, especially during the reigns of Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and Suleiman the Magnificent.

It was during Mehmed's rule that the naval domination of the powerful Venetian forces began to look pale before the indomitable Ottoman navy. The receding influence of the Venetian navy eventually left a power vacuum in the west of the Mediterranean, which was filled by the Spanish and Portuguese navies.

Born in Gallipoli peninsula in north western Turkey, Reis's original name was Hajji Ahmed Muhiddin Piri. From his teenage years, he had a fascination for learning how to navigate the seas. Famous Ottoman historian Semseddin Ahmed, also known as Kemalpasazade, once said that Reis "grew up in water like crocodiles in Gallipoli."

Before achieving mastery in seamanship, Reis spent much of his youth under the wing of his uncle Kemal Reis, a well-known seafarer of the time. The uncle-nephew duo fought many naval battles together and also served under the revered Ottoman admiral Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa.

Reis participated in long, arduous battles against the Spanish, Genoese and Venetian navies, including the First Battle of Lepanto (Battle of Zonchio) in 1499 and Second Battle of Lepanto (Battle of Modon) in 1500. He eventually led the Ottoman fleet fighting the Portuguese in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.