Daesh’s Pakistan branch recently criticised the “Paigham-e-Pakistan”, or Message of Pakistan (PeP), a consensus-based counter-terrorism policy document signed by thousands of Pakistani Islamic scholars, which disapproved of the militant group’s extremist ideology and defined their brutal acts, including suicide attacks, as against the basic doctrines of Islam.

In its recently-released Urdu publication titled “Yalghar” (Invasion), Daesh termed those who signed the document as “Ulema Soo” (false scholars), for allegedly making an alliance with the government to justify the “war on Islam” on behalf of the United States, dismissing the PeP document’s main idea that Pakistan is an Islamic country.

The terror group argues that Pakistan recognises international borders, hosts several religious minorities, and does not support persecuted Muslims in Myanmar, China, Palestine, Iraq, and Syria, while also killing Muslims in its own country.

Though the PeP was issued back in January 2018, it was recently tabled in both houses of Pakistan’s parliament for debate and potential legislative cover. This followed the PeP’s endorsement and recommendation by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), a body that advises the government on the compatibility of laws with Islam.

Daesh is not the first terror outfit that has opposed the PeP. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also criticised the document in detail and said it is mainly based on “distorted Pakistan Studies”.

The TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali, in his book “Inqilab-e-Mehsud, South Waziristan: Firangi Raj se Amreeki Samraj Tak” (Mehsud Revolution, South Waziristan: From British Raj to American Imperialism), also criticised the Islamic scholars for signing the PeP document that unanimously declared terrorism, suicide attacks, and killings as haram (forbidden) in Islam.

Militant groups targeting Pakistani state’s legitimacy

For years, Pakistan has been plagued by terrorism and sectarianism. Several local and transnational militant outfits or militant groups often use suicide bombers and preach that their struggle is a holy war to impose Sharia (Islamic law) in the country. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in terrorist attacks in the country since the early 2000s.

Analysts said that in both their literature and statements, militant groups such as Al Qaeda, the TTP, and Daesh, use the enactment of Islam and the implementation of Islamic law as an excuse for their insurrectionary and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Michael W. S. Ryan, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, opines that a 130-page monograph titled “The Morning and the Lamp”, containing Al Qaeda’s central leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s analysis of Pakistan’s constitution, has been one of the major reasons behind the “most extraordinary escalation” in terrorist attacks in the late 2010s in the country.

The monograph, translated into Urdu to make it available to a much wider Pakistani audience, does not merely “call for [the] radical reform of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan along the principles traditionally espoused by Al Qaeda and its local allies”. Rather, Ryan wrote in one of his articles in Terrorism Monitor magazine in 2010, “it calls for the destruction of the state itself”.

“In making this call, Zawahiri had gone beyond the name-calling and the declaration that Pakistan is an apostate government, to providing reasoned legal arguments to support his assertion that apostasy is rooted in the state’s foundational document,” he said.

Asim Umar, head of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has authored two books in Urdu, arguing an attack on the Pakistani state and calling on the Pakistani people to join the jihad in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The books were widely circulated in both hard copy and printable display format (PDF). Umar was killed in December 2019 in a joint US-Afghan military operation in the Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Abdul Qadeem Zallum, Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s former global leader; Maulana Abdul Baqi Haqqani, higher education minister in Taliban’s current government in Kabul; Abu Mahzura, a TTP leader; Maulana Noorul Huda, a Karachi’s cleric; and Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ghazi, a jihadi leader associated with Islamabad’s Red Mosque, were prominent among the militant ideologues who had authored books targeting the legitimacy of the Pakistani state.