In the backdrop of the missile hit in Poland that put world leaders on the edge, every diplomatic statement coming out of Washington, Moscow or Kiev is being keenly watched to ascertain what might have happened.

In this context, the mention of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System – known by its acronym NASAM – by the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hours after a missile strike killed two people near a Polish village necessitates the need to look into this military gear.

The Poland hit is said to be by a missile from Ukraine’s air defence system.

“US-provided NASAM air defences have 100 percent success rates in intercepting Russian missiles,” Reuters quoted Austin as saying.

Ukraine was handed over the NASAM systems on November 7 after its soldiers received operational training in Norway.

NASAMs were jointly developed by Norway’s Kongsberg and the American defence manufacturer Raytheon Technologies.

Ukrainian officials were excited when two NASAM systems were delivered.

“Look who’s here! NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!,” Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov Reznikov tweeted.

“These weapons will significantly strengthen the #UAarmy and will make our skies safer.”