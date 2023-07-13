Istanbul, Türkiye – Roaring laughter rang across the dining area behind the neoclassic Nativity of Our Lady church in Istanbul’s Buyukdere neighbourhood, as guests gathered for late lunch on a recent Sunday. The faint smell of garlic drifted from the freshly fried spring rolls, lumpia. Empty stomachs were churning.

Aside from lumpia, platters brimming with the sweet and tangy chicken adobo and the meat and vegetables noodle recipe, pancit, were laid out on the table. Of course, the buffet would not be complete without a large bowl of rice and some serving of fruits and desserts, including the jelly-like treat, gulaman.

The only thing required of the guests were their appetite. It didn’t hurt if they could also sing a karaoke tune, dance to a folk song and shimmy to the latest Zumba steps, or even participate in outdoor games. All those would follow after the luncheon.

It’s a Filipino feast, after all.

With a full belly and wearing a wide grin, Mehmet Yontem, a middle-aged Turkish businessman, chatted away with his Filipino friends after the satisfying meal. Others sipped from cups of soda while taking shelter from the sun under the cool shade of a nearby Malta plum tree.

“I had never tried Pinoy food until four years ago,” the former restaurant owner later said, using a slang to refer to anything Filipino.

“Now, I am always craving for some. My favourite is of course pancit,” he added. Mehmet came to the right place that summer afternoon.

Finding Filipino food in Türkiye, however, may not be as easy as ordering Japanese or Chinese takeout.

In Istanbul, Pinoy food remains a niche menu with access mostly limited to the far northside, near where many Filipinos live. There's the Mama Jen restaurant in Esentepe, which is famous for its own version of sisig, made of finely-chopped chicken meat or tofu seasoned with lemon juice, onion and chili, and cooked in a skillet to achieve that sizzle. Jenny Ozdil, the Filipina chef and owner who is married to a Turkish guy, opened the place during the pandemic.

As Covid-19 lockdown eased, the place started to attract more customers prompting Jenny to find a bigger place near one of the city's largest malls. Lately, Turkish diners from the nearby business district have also been coming for lunch, seeking for more food variety in the area, she said. Recently, her restaurant was featured in popular Istanbul food vlog, Istanbul Bucket List.

Next-door is the Asian Sora Noodles and Sushi, a Filipino fusion eatery owned by Wahid Guialab, a native of Datu Piang, Maguindanao in the southern island of Mindanao. He also runs a cargo delivery to the Philippines.

Down the street, Chow Queen in Gultepe is famous for its combo Filipino meal of stir-fry noodles, rice and meat.

Otherwise, this entire category of cooking is only available in Filipino kitchens. And you have to be invited to partake in it.

Fusion of East and West

When Filipinos started working in Istanbul around four decades ago, they brought with them the Philippines’s rich culinary tradition – a fusion of flavours from the East and the West – owing to its colonial past and geographic location in Southeast Asia. Istanbul itself is known as the meeting of the East and the West, the bridge between Asia and Europe.

The Philippines was a colony of Spain for over 300 years beginning in the 1560s before the Americans took over with a brief Japanese interval during World War Two. Before that, the islanders had recorded contact with China and mainland Southeast Asia as early as the 10th Century, and that greatly shaped its culture, including its cooking.

Consider adobo, the Filipino’s unofficial national dish. The chicken stew has a trademark Castilian-sounding name, which comes from the Spanish word, adobar, to marinate. But it’s actually soaked in Chinese-style soy sauce mixed with a concoction of indigenous spices and herbs like bay leaf and peppercorns, as well as a dash of sukang pinakurat, a vinegar extracted from native coconut sap added for that extra kick that could startle an inexperienced palate.

Far from their immediate families, Türkiye's Filipino workers, most of them women, would find every opportunity – may it be a birthday party, anniversary or a church event, even a karaoke session – to get together and prepare food. They would whip up native dishes, sharing them with compatriots – if only to momentarily ease their longing of home.

Comfort food

Adelina Liwanag came to Istanbul over 30 years ago from a suburb of the Philippine capital, Manila. There were only a handful of migrant Filipino workers around back then and their shared experience turned them into a band of sisters braving a new city.