Hakki Dogruer, a seasoned angler, shared his lifelong passion for fishing with TRT World: "I've been fishing since childhood; it's an irresistible passion. Fishing, I believe, is an innate human instinct. I make it a point to go fishing at least twice a week. There are many like me who do this as a hobby, and there are those who fish for fresh catch. Istanbul is a blessed city; it continues to feed thousands of anglers year after year."

Presently, the most sought-after prize in Istanbul Strait is the palamut - also known as the Atlantic bonito. These sleek creatures can weigh up to a kilogramme and reach lengths of up to 40 centimetres. Bonito is a migratory species that incites eager anticipation among local fishermen. As the oncoming winter chills the Black Sea, bonitos embark on their journey from these frigid waters through the strait to the warmer embrace of the Sea of Marmara. With the arrival of spring, typically in April and May when the Black Sea begins to warm up, they undertake their homeward odyssey, retracing their steps through the strait.

Lufer: The Prince of the strait

Within the rich tapestry of the Istanbul Strait's aquatic residents, one fish holds a royal status – the bluefish, known as lufer in Turkish. Some deem it the most prestigious catch, even affording it the title of "prince" of the strait. Bluefish is also a migratory species, an aquatic nomad traversing the waters of the Black Sea, Sea of Marmara and the Aegean. They find respite in the Aegean during winter and return to the Black Sea during the summer. Their migration is swift, driven by a preference for warmer waters. By May, they usually arrive in the Black Sea, each female bluefish releasing approximately 70,000 eggs at the end of the journey. Toward the end of August, the bluefish commences its return voyage, defying currents as it heads back to the inviting embrace of the Aegean. Fishing for lufer in Istanbul remains possible until early January.

Dogruer offers insights into the subtle art of fishing in the strait: "Each region has its own fishing techniques. For example, they use different methods in the Aegean. Istanbul Strait has its own system. Here, you need to know when to use which equipment. While you can reach distances of 40-50 metres using the spin method, it is possible to throw the bait as far away as 150-200 metres with the behind-the-lead technique, when the probability of catching the bluefish, lufer or turik increases dramatically.”

He adds, “Last year, there was a rise in the fish population in the strait. This is likely due to Black Sea fishermen being unable to catch due to the Russia-Ukraine war. There's a general consensus that it might be the same this year as well."

The strait is not just any other waterway. It is a living testament to Istanbul's enduring connection to the sea and its vibrant traditions. Angling in the strait transcends the act of catching fish; it is a story of heritage, a celebration of the rhythms of nature and a reminder that in Istanbul, ancient traditions coexist harmoniously with modernity. So, the next time you gaze at the sun setting over Istanbul's skyline, remember that beneath the waves, a timeless dance of man and sea continues unabated, through the annals of time.