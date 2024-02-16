Felipe, in his early 20, lives in the central hinterlands of Argentina’s mountainous province of Cordoba. To support himself he works informally in a family-owned shipping company while pursuing a university degree.

On the face of it, he may not seem like a traditional supporter of Argentina’s new far-right radical President Javier Milei. He has “attended a progressive school” but his story is like many Argentines who have grown disappointed by decades-long economic troubles in their country.

“It's those 16 years of mismanagement, understanding that things will never work this way, that these are delusional policies," says Felipe.

He references the two presidential terms former presidents, the late President Néstor Kirchner and continued by his wife and former President Cristina Fernández and their Kirchnerismo movement that began in the early 2000s that pushed him to vote for Milei.

Like Felipe, Agustín and Octavio, also in their early 20s, share a similar journey.

Both study at different tertiary courses and hold down jobs. Agustín works informally at his father's mechanic workshop while Octavio works a minimum wage job at a bar in a luxurious hotel in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz - one of Argentina's most attractive tourist destinations.

For all three of them it was the first time they felt involved in politics and Argentina’s presidential election in October and like a significant portion of their generation, especially their male peers, they had already rooted for Milei - long before the maverick economist officially entered the race.

What drew them was a range of Milei’s policies while on the campaign trail, he pledged to heavily reduce public spending, challenging the pillars of the welfare state providing crucial services such as free pensions, public education, health care, and state aid for the most vulnerable sectors.

But in less than two months of Milei’s tenure, his government has encountered widespread pushback from various segments of Argentine society, which is resisting his liberal ideals alongside far-right policies. Thousands of unionised workers and various social movements are challenging Milei's proposed reforms.

They denounced his proposed “shock therapy” measures involving huge public spending cuts and sweeping government reforms on January 24. Smaller protests have also erupted across major cities, some marred by instances of police repression with echoes of repression seen back in 2017, according to Pagina12.

Felipe draws “pleasure” watching security forces clashing with left-leaning supporters, a common trend celebrated by Octavio and Agusting. It echoes the administration's narrative that protests, particularly disruptive road blockades, cause unfair inconvenience to ordinary citizens without addressing political issues. This sentiment underscores a broader belief held by Milei and his followers that the political class bears sole responsibility for societal woes.

Despite the absence of immediate policy gains, Milei has maintained the allegiance of his youthful base by emphasising sacrifice for future economic prosperity and an end to inflation. This narrative, centred on challenging the entrenched political elite, resonates deeply with his supporters, who remain committed to the cause as long as Milei continues to advocate for their perceived interests.

“I know that there isn’t a single policy aimed at us, at his political base, if there was it would be populism, and I wouldn’t support it. What benefits us is having a chance at a normal country in the long run. Having a chance of living in true economic freedom” says Agustín.

Milei's political movement or La Libertad Avanza is a diverse coalition encompassing different ideological currents of libertarianism, neofascism and nationalist-reactionary. This diverse political makeup challenges preconceived notions about right-wing voters due to its dynamic fusion of cultural and economic ideologies.

The intriguing link between the left-wing popular Kirchnerismo movement and Milei’s burgeoning support among the youth may seem contradictory.

Kirchnerismo, a movement based on anti-neoliberal and social democratic tenets and championed by the former leaders sought to engage and empower the youth in politics.

But, it eventually led to Argentina’s youth pivoting away from leftwing policies, disenchanted by the perceived decline of the country and towards vastly different ones, leading to a large number to becoming drawn in by the appeal of Milei's libertarian ideals - particularly young men.

Milei's strategic approach, rooted in the right wing strand of the "libertarian movement" and American economist from the Austrian school of economics, Murray Rothbard, seeks direct engagement with the masses and challenges political elites. Communication tactics, including the use of social media and alternative channels, have been instrumental in cultivating and solidifying support among the younger demographic.

Felipe first saw Milei on television but Agustin and Octavio became aware of the far-right leader on television discussions when he became known for his political takedowns of opponents. However, it was amid the 2020 pandemic that Milei began to be perceived as a leader by different sections of society as someone voicing their concerns. It culminated in the economist participating in numerous protests against the government's lengthy quarantine measures - something that Agustin and Felipe also did.