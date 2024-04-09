Indigenous survivors of Guatemala's civil war recounted the horrors of massacres allegedly committed by the military at the genocide trial of an elderly retired general on Monday.

Juan Brito said his wife and four young daughters were shot dead and their bodies burned in a remote Mayan village in January 1982.

"Only a few bones and ashes remained," he told the judges on the second day of the trial of Benedicto Lucas Garcia, 91.

"The soldiers killed quite a few children... and pregnant women," added the 70-year-old, speaking the Mayan language and assisted by an interpreter.

Catarina Chel, 87, said that her two teenage children were murdered by soldiers when they were harvesting corn.

About 30 survivors are expected to testify at what is Guatemala's second genocide trial.

Lucas Garcia is charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and forced disappearance, which carry a possible sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

He served as armed forces chief during the 1978-1982 presidency of his brother Fernando Romeo Lucas Garcia, who died in 2006 aged 81.